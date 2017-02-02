Rosemount event for aspiring and curious authors, book lovers

Writers at all stages of their development can find inspiration and information at the first Writers Festival & Book Fair in Rosemount.

Twenty workshops are planned during the 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, event at the Rosemount Steeple Center that will also allow book lovers a chance to meet many prominent local authors.

“I’m looking forward to the enthusiasm of the day and to be invigorated being in the same place as people who love books and writing,” said Jo Gilbertson, a Friends of the Robert Trail Library member.

It’s hard for organizers from the Friends and Rosemount Area Arts Council not to get excited.

The event was originally slated to have 40 booth spaces, but due to demand an additional 20 spots were added in January.

Planners also filled up its 20 workshop sessions quickly, having to turn away several presenters who wanted to take part.

Registration is open for the workshops, which are organized under five different themes: Getting Started, The Craft of Writing, Genres (mystery, poetry, memoir, graphic novels), The Business of Publication, and Marketing and Public Relations.

John Loch, a Rosemount Area Arts Council member, said people who are thinking about writing a book are the No. 1 target audience, and Gilbertson pointed out that the sessions are for writers in all stages of the process.

The cost to attend a session is $15 each. The sessions over the noon hours will include a box lunch option for $12.

She said they are trying to make the event affordable for people in the local area.

“I’m not surprised of the interest in Rosemount,” Gilbertson said of past book events. “I’ve only lived here for eight years, and I’ve always been so impressed with how the arts are received in Rosemount. That’s by people of all ages. RAAC is a great organization whose programs have been very well-received.”

Organizers were aided in their efforts from a Bloomington group that had held a similar event for the past 15 years. The Bloomington event was canceled for 2017 as organizers there provided their event planning materials to Rosemount.

“They were very gracious,” said Gilbertson. “They gave us some tips, emails and contact information.”

Gilbertson, who used to work for Barnes & Noble as a community relations manager and describes herself as an “incurable bookie,” said she had attended Bloomington’s event in large part because it allowed her a chance to talk to authors about their books.

The free Book Fair runs 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 60 publishing-related vendors include publishers, printers, editors, authors, and many more.

While the Rosemount event gives priority to Dakota County authors, it has attracted folks from as far away as Ely and Fargo, North Dakota.

In the Internet Age, Gilbertson said it’s still not hard to believe that book fairs are popular.

She said the advancements made in self-publishing have led to an increase in people wanting to write and read books.

“I think people are still in love with holding the book in their hands,” Gilbertson said. “That tactile sensation comes over a book lover. … The touch and the feel and the look of the book cover, that is captivating to me.”

Registration for the keynote address, which will be given by Wisconsin author and photographer Mark Hirsch (see related story), and breakout sessions, is open at the event’s website www.rosemountwritersfestival.com. Pre-registration for keynote, workshops and lunch is required.

The Steeple Center is located at 14375 S. Robert Trail.