Super Bagging event to help fill Open Door Pantry’s shelves

Many volunteers will help bag groceries at three Eagan Cub Foods

Anna Swenson, left, and Andrew Horner, right, bag groceries during a previous Super Bagging event to raise funds and food for Open Door Pantry. Volunteers will be at the three Cub Foods in Eagan this weekend to bag groceries. (Photo submitted)

Eagan residents shopping at Cub Foods in preparation for the big game this weekend shouldn’t be surprised if someone bags the groceries.

It could be a local city official, an administrator from the school district, a member of Eagan Rotary or a teenager from an area basketball team.

They’re all bagging groceries 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 for fundraising tips at the three Cub Foods in Eagan during Open Door Pantry’s Super Bagging event.

The Open Door Pantry, an area food shelf operation serving the south metro, is counting on the event to refill the shelves.

“After the holidays donations typically drop off,” said Nancy Wester, Open Door Pantry community relations. “Typically we’re pretty slow in January, February and March, but the need doesn’t change. It’s a high-need time of year too because people are getting higher electrical and gas bills.”

They’re also accepting prepackaged “Cub Cares” bags, which contain preselected non-perishable food.

“They’ve done a good job of putting things in there that we can put on the shelf like spaghetti, hearty soups and canned fruit,” Wester said.

Last year they received about 600 bags and about $4,200 in donations, Wester said. This is the fourth year of the event, but first year they’re bagging groceries at all three Cub Foods in Eagan, so they’re hoping for the best year yet.

The financial donations allow Open Door to purchase fresh and perishable foods such as vegetables, milk, fruit and meat.

“We have many food bank partners, and we can get really good value for what we can order,” Wester said. “We have volunteers who do retail rescue where they go to local store and pick up food they don’t sell.”

Open Door assists about 5,500 individuals each month through its pantry, mobile pantry and mobile lunch box.

They serve several families in the south metro cities of Lakeville, Farmington Rosemount, Inver Grove Heights, Apple Valley and Burnsville.

The nonprofit is currently accepting applications for its Garden to Table program, which allows families to grow food for free at 200 gardens and orchards.

“They get a 5-by-20 foot plot, seeds, plants and compost with no charge,” Wester said.

Open Table is located at 3910 Rahn Road Eagan. For more information, visit theopendoorpantry.org.