Tiger girls assured of winning record

Hockey team likely to start section playoffs at home

Lakeville South will be the No. 1 seed when the Section 1AA girls hockey pairings are released this weekend. The teams with the best chance of ending the Cougars’ two-year reign as section champion could be from their own conference.

Barring some upsets in the final few days of the regular season, Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington will be the top three seeds in the section. Seedings are based on the Minnesota-scores.net Quality Results Formula, and as of Wednesday those three schools had the top QRF ratings in Section 1AA. Dodge County, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century are the other four teams in the section.

South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South is assured of the No. 1 seed. Farmington, however, could be a dangerous team in the playoffs, having won three in a row and five of its last six games. The recent hot streak includes victories over Lakeville North and Eastview. Eastview has played in the state tournament the last two years.

Farmington’s third consecutive victory was 4-3 over Burnsville on Tuesday night. The victory assured the Tigers (13-10-1) of finishing the regular season with a winning record. They are 8-9 in the South Suburban and will finish fifth or sixth in the league depending on the outcome of other teams’ games later this week. Farmington is done with its South Suburban schedule; the Tigers’ final regular-season game is 7 p.m. Thursday at Eden Prairie, the fourth-ranked team in Class AA.

The Tigers drubbed Apple Valley 5-0 last Friday in their final regular-season home game at Schmitz-Maki Arena. Farmington’s Abby Bollig did not have a busy night in goal, facing only six shots, two in each period.

Sophomore forward Bailey Kelley scored the Tigers’ first and last goals and picked up an assist. Junior forward Ellie Moser had a goal and two assists. Mckenna Cavanaugh and Emily Rubins also scored, and Megan Bernu and Marissa Agerter had two assists each.

The Tigers edged Lakeville North 2-1 on Jan. 24 with Moser and Agerter scoring in the second period. Emily Auge made 19 saves in goal.

Farmington has had strong goaltending by Bollig (1.55 goals-against average) and Auge (2.38). Moser led the team in scoring going into the Burnsville game with 16 goals and 21 points. Kelley was second on the team with 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and Emily Rubins had a team-high 10 assists.

Section 1AA playoffs are scheduled to start Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Farmington is on track to play a quarterfinal game at home at Schmitz-Maki Arena. Semifinals are Feb. 11, with the higher-seeded teams having home ice. The championship game is Feb. 16 at Four Seasons Arena in Owatonna.

To win the section, the Tigers might have to get past both Lakeville teams. Farmington split the regular-season series against Lakeville North but lost twice to Lakeville South by a combined 7-2.

Farmington has been in the state tournament four times, most recently in 2008. The Tigers were Class A runners-up in 2007.