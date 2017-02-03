Former Lakeville man found guilty in Minneapolis shooting

Allen Scarsella was a police station during protest

A 24-year-old former Lakeville man was found guilty of 11 counts of assault and one count of riot in connection to the shooting of five protestors outside a Minneapolis police station in Nov. 23, 2015.

After about seven hours of deliberations Wednesday the jury returned its verdict against Scarsella. He was found guilty of all 12 original charges.

According to an AP report, Scarsella showed no emotion as the verdict was read. No comment was offered by Scarsella’s defense attorneys.

“We are pleased with the jury’s guilty verdict against Allen Scarsella today,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in a press release. “As I said at the time we charged Mr. Scarsella and his companions, the racist language he used in the videos and on social media is just not acceptable and the actions he took as a result of those racist beliefs were heinous. The jury obviously saw it the same way.” Prosecutors said Scarsella and his three friends went to the Fourth Precinct Minneapolis police station to mock the protesters who were calling attention to the fatal police shooting of Jamar Clark — a young black man from Minneapolis.

They said Scarsella shot and injured five protestors, including one of Clark’s brothers, according to the AP.

The court also heard evidence that Scarsella, who is white, used racist language on social media and an online video.

While on the stand, Scarsella claimed he shot in self-defense when he saw a protestor brandish a weapon and some protestors chased Scarsella and the three other men, according to news media reports.

“This office took a very strong stand against Mr. Scarsella,” Freeman said. “We charged him with the most serious possible charge that the evidence allowed. We argued successfully for a high bail. We argued again in later hearings not to reduce that bail. As a result, he has already been off the streets for 14 months. At his sentencing, we will be seeking the stiffest possible sentence to keep him confined even longer.”

Scarsella, who was a Lakeville resident when he was charged in November 2015 and is now listed as a Bloomington resident, is slated to be sentenced March 10.

Three other men were charged in connection to the case.

Joseph Martin Backman, 27, of Eagan, Nathan Wayne Gustavsson, 22, of Hermantown, and Daniel Thomas Macey, 26, of Pine City were each charged with one count of second-degree riot-armed with a dangerous weapon.

They have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial, according to the AP.

Freeman said when the men were charged that there was no doubt the shooting was racially motivated.

“The defendants’ own statements, their videos, show that these are sick people,” Freeman said at the time. “Maybe I shouldn’t say that, but the language they use, and what they say about fellow Americans, citizens, are just not acceptable.”

Contact Tad Johnson at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com or at twitter.com/editorTJ.