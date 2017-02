Age 74 of Rosemount passed on Sunday January 29, 2017 at United Hospital after a long illness.

Beloved wife of Steve; loving mother of David (wife Athena), and Michael; grandma of Cooper & Emerson; sister of Janice & Lyle.

She will be remembered as a wonderful wife and good mother.

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home

651-224-2341