Metcalf Masters Chess Club Silent Auction is Feb. 11

In conjunction with the Statewide Grade level tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, Metcalf Masters Chess Team will be holding its annual Silent Auction at the Metcalf Middle School cafeteria.

Bidding begins at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m.

The community has contributed nearly $4,000 in donations that will be put up for bid. Items include: Valentine’s Day themed packages, gift cards to restaurants, salon and spa packages, theater museum and gallery tickets, family fun passes, auto care packages, wine packages, brewery tours, private lessons from Chess Masters and more.

Winners can claim and pay for their items at the conclusion of bidding. Terms are cash or check. If winners are not present, we will contact them following the auction. Link to the Facebook event page is at https://www.facebook.com/events/290373551377968/.