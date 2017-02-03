Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held on February 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible by the Burnsville Planning Commission, 100 Civic Center Parkway, in the Council Chambers on the application of the City of Burnsville for a Planned Unit Development Amendment for a building expansion and renovations to the Police Department located at 100 Civic Center Parkway.

The application will be scheduled for the next appropriate City Council meeting following the Planning Commission meeting.

All persons desiring to speak on this application are encouraged to attend. For more information concerning this request, please contact Planner Regina Dean 952-895-4453 at the City of Burnsville.

Regina Dean

On Behalf of the Chair of the Burnsville Planning Commission

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 3, 10, 2017

649073