Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2017-2022 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN AND NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Burnsville, Minnesota (the City) will meet on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at or after 6:30 p.m., at the City Hall in Burnsville, Minnesota, in part to hold a public hearing concerning (1) the issuance of general obligation bonds (the Bonds) in an amount not to exceed $15,000,000 to finance various capital improvements within the City; and (2) the proposal to adopt a capital improvement plan for 2017 through 2022 pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 475.521.

All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above.

If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the Bonds, signed by voters equal to five percent of the votes cast in the City in the last general election, is filed with the City Clerk within 30 days after the public hearing (i.e., by March 23, 2017), the City may issue the Bonds only after obtaining approval of a majority of voters voting on the question at an election.

A copy of the plan is available for inspection in the City Clerks Office, City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota. Question or comments may be directed to the City Clerks Office at 952-895-4490.

All interested persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing either orally or in writing, or may file written comments with the City Clerk before the hearing.

Dated: January 31, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BURNSVILLE,

MINNESOTA

/s/ City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 3, 2017

649133