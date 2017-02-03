Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Planning Commission of the City of Lakeville will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota to consider amendments to the following chapters of Title 11 (the Zoning Ordinance) of the Lakeville City Code concerning:

Title 11 (Zoning Ordinance)

Chapter 15-9 (Nonconforming Lots)

Chapter 17-11 (Yards)

Chapter 17-19 (Minimum Lot Area, Unsewered Lots)

Chapter 18-7 (Single Family Accessory Uses)

Chapter 21-9 (Residential Buffer Yard Setbacks)

Chapter 23-15 (Residential Subdivision Signs)

Chapter 23-19 (Day Care and Multiple Family Dwelling Signs)

Chapter 27-3 (Model Homes)

Chapter 31-5 (Day Care Facilities)

Chapter 45-1 (Zoning Districts)

Chapter 57 (RST-2 District)

Chapter 86-7 (I-1 District Conditional Uses)

Chapter 87-7 (I-2 District Conditional Uses)

All who wish to comment are asked to attend and be heard.

QUESTIONS: Call Planning Director Daryl Morey at 952-985-4422 or e-mail questions or comments to dmorey@lakevillemn.gov

DATED this 31st day of January, 2017

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

February 3, 2017

649187