Apple Valley woman named MNLA volunteer of the year

Apple Valley resident Faith Appelquist was named Volunteer of the Year during the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association’s Green Industry Awards Celebration held Jan. 11. She is the owner of Tree Quality in St. Paul, which specializes in tree evaluation and management, problem diagnosis, risk assessment and landscape design.

The MNLA Volunteer of the Year Award honors an individual who has, within the previous 18 months, risen up to make special achievements happen for the association.

Appelquist was honored for her wide variety of participation in association activities. Her involvement included both consistently providing high-quality content for the MNLA magazine, “The Scoop,” and being on the team that helped coordinate the last two membership-wide surveys.

Appelquist has served as an MNLA volunteer for over 5 years in a variety of roles. In addition to her volunteerism with MNLA, she has also been an active volunteer in the Master Gardener program in Minnesota.

She holds several industry qualifications, including board certified master arborist, municipal specialist and qualified tree risk assessor within the International Society of Arboriculture; and registered consulting arborist within the American Society of Consulting Arborists. In addition, she is a Minnesota DNR licensed tree inspector.