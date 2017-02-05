Legal workshop for kinship caregivers

The Dakota County Law Library will host a free legal workshop 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 7, for people caring for a relative’s children.

Participants will learn how to find legal forms, access online resources and become more informed of legal options.

Workshop presenters are Janet Salo of Lutheran Social Services and Kathy Hart of Appelhof, Pfeifer & Hart, P.A.

The workshop will be at the Dakota County Northern Service Center, Room 110A, 1 Mendota Road, West St. Paul.

For information and reservations, call the law library at 651-438-8080.