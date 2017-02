The Apple Valley American Legion Auxiliary is hosting its annual Valentine’s Omelet Breakfast and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Club Rooms, 14521 Granada Drive, Apple Valley.

Breakfast features omelets made to order, hash browns, toast, fruit cups, orange juice, milk and coffee.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 9, and free for children under 2. All proceeds sponsor community, children/youth and veterans programs. For more information, call 952-431-1776.