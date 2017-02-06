American Legion Post 44 in Lakeville receives award

American Legion Post 44 in Lakeville received a membership award for surpassing the membership goal for 2017, set by the 3rd District. The award was given at the 3rd District Mid-Winter conference at the Montgomery American Legion.

Post 44 has been working hard to increase membership in Lakeville, and is at 150 percent of its membership total from 2015. The post’s goal is to have all eligible veterans in Lakeville be members. In February there will be a day, known as “Rolling Thunder,” set aside for recruiting new members throughout the 3rd District.