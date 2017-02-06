Chameleon Theatre presents ‘The 39 Steps’ in Burnsville

Chameleon Theatre Circle will present “The 39 Steps” Feb. 10-26 at the Ames Center in Burnsville. The production, a mash-up of suspense and comedy, is adapted by Patrick Barlow from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 13, 17-18, 24-25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 19 and 26. Monday, Feb. 13, is Industry Night, featuring pay-what-you-can pricing at the door, and a discussion with the cast and crew following the performance. All performances take place at the Ames Center’s Black Box Theatre.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for students and seniors, and $16 for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are available at the box office, Ticketmaster.com and 800-982-2787.