Chameleon Theatre presents ‘The 39 Steps’ in Burnsville

The cast of “The 39 Steps” includes, from left, Abby Day, Armando Harlow Ronconi, Rick Baustian and Tyler Stamm. (Photo by Kari Elizabeth Godfrey)

Chameleon Theatre Circle will present “The 39 Steps” Feb. 10-26 at the Ames Center in Burnsville. The production, a mash-up of suspense and comedy, is adapted by Patrick Barlow from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 13, 17-18, 24-25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 19 and 26. Monday, Feb. 13, is Industry Night, featuring pay-what-you-can pricing at the door, and a discussion with the cast and crew following the performance. All performances take place at the Ames Center’s Black Box Theatre.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for students and seniors, and $16 for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are available at the box office, Ticketmaster.com and 800-982-2787.