651 Jazz includes, from left, Jim Bolland, David Miller, Connor Carroll, Greg Twaites and Warren Backer. (Photo submitted)

Live jazz music is coming to Rosemount’s Steeple Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, with a performance by 651 Jazz.

The group of Rosemount-area musicians includes Warren Backer, Jim Bolland, Connor Carroll, Eric Conway, Maddie Holtze, David Miller and Greg Twaites.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council are $10 and are available at www.rosemountarts.com. The Steeple Center is located at 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount.