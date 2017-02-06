Optimist Club chartered in Lakeville

Sponsored by the Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club, the new Lakeville Optimist Club will hold its first official meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at 18472 Kenyon Ave., Lakeville. The meeting includes dinner and will last approximately one hour.

All are invited to come hear about potential programs designed to develop optimism as a philosophy of life and shape the leaders of tomorrow in the Lakeville community.

The Optimist Club of Lakeville was chartered Jan. 26 in Lakeville. The club is one of the newest in Optimist International, a volunteer organization made up of more than 2,500 clubs whose members work to encourage the development of youth in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of humankind, community life and the world.

RSVP to club president Larry Lawrence at

llawrence@edgereservices.com or 952-994-2724 to attend the meeting and dinner.

Those unable to attend and who want to learn more about this Optimist Club can contact Lawrence with questions. More information on the Optimist International organization can also be obtained at www.optimist.org.