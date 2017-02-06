Rosemount seeks citizens for commissions

Rosemount residents can help set the direction of their community by applying to serve on city commissions and one of the task forces created last year by the City Council.

There are six openings on commissions that advise the council. The council is also asking for help from citizens to research environmental and sustainability issues.

Commission openings for 2017 include:

• two three-year terms on the Parks and Recreation Commission;

• two three-year terms on the Planning Commission;

• one six-year term on the Port Authority;

• one three-year term on the Utility Commission; and

• one seat on the Environmental & Sustainability Task Force.

Residents interested in serving on a commission may pick up an application at City Hall. Commission application forms are also available at the city’s website – www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/commissionapp. Applications are due by Feb. 24.

Parks, Planning, Port Authority, and Utility Commission terms begin April 1. Interviews will be held in March. Commissioners receive a $35 stipend for each regular meeting they attend. Task force positions are unpaid. Regular meeting dates of the month are as follows.

• Planning Commission, second and fourth Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

• Parks and Recreation Commission, fourth Monday at 7 p.m.

• Utility Commission, third Monday at 5:30 p.m.

• Port Authority, third Tuesday at 6 p.m.

• Environmental & Sustainability Task Force, third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the city clerk at 651-322-2003 or by email at cityclerk@ci.rosemount.mn.us.