Septic system workshop set Feb. 9 for realtors, appraisers

Dakota County and the University of Minnesota Water Resources Center are sponsoring a septic system workshop for realtors and appraisers 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The workshop will be held at the Dakota County Western Service Center, room 106, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.

Realtors and appraisers can attend the workshop to better understand onsite sewage treatment and answer questions from home buyers and sellers. The workshop is worth four real estate continuing education credits, approved by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. A license number must be provided.

Training topics include onsite sewage treatment basics, illegal systems, regulatory overview, private well water test requirements and more. Cost is $30. Pre-registration and credit card payment is required by Tuesday, Feb 7.

To register, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search septic system training. For more information, contact Michael Rutten at Michael.rutten@co.dakota.mn.us or 952-891-7008.