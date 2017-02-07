Balancing school and sports will only get tougher

South’s Zabel, Rousemiller choose challenging academic tracks Lakeville South’s

Eric Rousemiller will play football at the University of Minnesota as a preferred walk-on. Katie Zabel signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer at South Dakota State. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

One made up her mind more than a year in advance and never wavered. The other took note of recent developments, liked what he saw and jumped on board.

They were widely divergent paths to what Katie Zabel and Eric Rousemiller hope will be the same outcome – an opportunity to continue pursuing their love of athletics while at the same time setting a course for the future.

Zabel, a Lakeville South High School senior, last week signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s soccer at South Dakota State University. She committed to the school in September 2015, shortly after beginning her junior year of high school.

Rousemiller, a four-year football starter at Lakeville South, strongly considered a scholarship offer from North Dakota before deciding to attend the University of Minnesota as a preferred walk-on.

Both were honored Feb. 1 at their high school on the first day of the winter National Letter of Intent signing period.

Rousemiller described it as “the most difficult decision in my life so far. I know I would have been successful at North Dakota because it’s a great school. It was just the overall feel of the campus at the U of M” that influenced his decision to go there.

The coaching staff, too. Rousemiller said he was struck by the enthusiasm new head coach P.J. Fleck projected, and added that it appears to have rubbed off on the players.

“One of my best friends, (former Lakeville South player) Clay Geary, is on the team,” Rousemiller said. “I talk to him almost every week. He said the guys loved the new coaching staff. There’s a whole new energy now that coach Fleck has taken over. Everybody’s motivated to go in the weight room to work out, kind of hang out with each other and get things done.”

A three-time All-South Suburban Conference player, Rousemiller played center and guard for the Cougars. He also has won state and national weightlifting competitions.

“He’ll be as strong as anybody they have,” said Larry Thompson, Rousemiller’s coach at Lakeville South. “That’s the first thing. He’ll have to work on his quickness, like all lineman have to do when they get to college. He’s an extremely hard worker, an intelligent kid and a classy young man.”

Another former South Suburban Conference player, Eastview linebacker/running back Mike Delich, also has joined the Gophers as a recruited walk-on.

One thing Rousemiller said might have helped his cause is that other recent high school players from Lakeville, including Geary, quarterback Mitch Leidner and offensive lineman Matt Leidner, have had success at Minnesota.

“There’s definitely a pipeline with the Leidners going through there and Mitch having so much success,” Rousemiller said. “Matt Leidner getting that bowl start (in the Holiday Bowl in December) at the end of his career definitely was an inspirational thing to me.”

Rousemiller plans a pre-med major and eventually wants to be an orthopedic surgeon working with injured athletes. First, he’s hoping for a successful four- or five-year football career at Minnesota.

“Coach Fleck says he believes I’ll be able to play, but I have to earn that, and that’s what I plan to do,” Rousemiller said.

Nebraska-Omaha was the other school Zabel was seriously considering for soccer, but everything about South Dakota State was “a perfect fit for me,” she said.

The Jackrabbits last week lost head coach Lang Wedemeyer, who took the same position at Liberty University. Brock Thompson, an SDSU assistant coach since 2008, is the new head coach.

“Three years in a row they won the Summit League and advanced to the NCAA tournament,” Zabel said. “They play close games against the big schools, so I’m excited about that.”

Playing forward and midfield for Lakeville South, Zabel was a three-time team MVP and three-time All-South Suburban Conference player. She was tied for second in the conference in scoring as a junior. Scoring goals won’t be her priority in college though; she’s expected to play defense for the Jackrabbits.

“For my club (Minnesota Thunder Academy) I play only defense, so that’s not a change for college,” Zabel said. “I’m going to be playing somewhere in the back line. They graduated three of their four starting defenders for two years in a row. They think I could have a lot of playing time right away, so hopefully that’ll happen.”

Zabel said it was important to her to go to a college relatively close to home. She also knows some of the current SDSU players as well as several members of the 2017 recruiting class.

“There are two more from my Thunder team that are going there, Rachel Hewitt and Taylor Lock,” Zabel said. “It helps that I know them pretty well.”

Lock was Lakeville North’s starting goalkeeper the last two seasons.

Club tournament are more heavily scouted than high school games, Zabel said, but she added that playing high school soccer helped because it forced her to learn other positions and play with different teammates. “In high school, you’re working with some different players every year, as opposed to playing with the same people every year on your club team,” she said.

Zabel said she intends to major in biology and is likely to take psychology classes as well. She said she has spoken with other SDSU players with challenging academic schedules and “they seem to be doing well. The coaches are supportive, and the players are able to do their classwork.”