Frank Allan Kemp

(Dec. 16, 1937 – Feb. 1, 2017)

Franklin A. Kemp, “Frank” age 79, of Burnsville passed away on February 1, 2017.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Aline Kemp; sister-in-law’s, Charlotte, and Lynn Kemp.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jean; children, Timothy (Georgia) Kemp, and Marilee (Mike) Grant; grandchildren, Jessie (John) Schmeling, Shawn Kemp, and Aaron, John, Noah, and David Grant; great grandchildren, Annabelle, and Samuel Schmeling; siblings, Howard (Bea), George, Denny, Ted (Karen), and Peggy (Duane) Lehr.

Funeral service was held at 11 AM Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Berean Baptist Church, 309 Co. Rd 42 E., Burnsville, MN with a visitation 1 hr. prior to the service at church. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com

White Funeral Home

Burnsville 952-894-5080

Post navigation