Aug. 22, 1942 – Feb. 4, 2017

James J. Lynch, from Merritt Island, Florida, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 after a short illness.Raised in Lakeville, MN, he was a graduate of Lakeville High School class of 1960 and attended U of M.Survived by sons Mark and Mathew (Lauren); treasured grandpa of Anna Kate, Noah and Charlotte; also survived by sister Phyllis and many nieces, nephews and friends.Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 13, 2017 at Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home in Merritt Island, FL. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jim’s name to Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, 1940 North Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, Florida 32953.