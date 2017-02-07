Lightning’s late-season run earns No. 1 seed

Local girls hockey teams start section playoffs this week Eastview forward Annie Luzum races into the Eagan zone with the Wildcats’ Abby Barger in pursuit during a South Suburban Conference girls hockey game Saturday afternoon. Eastview won 4-3 and jumped over Eagan into second place in the league. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Eastview is 5-0-1 in its last six girls hockey games against Eagan. Has the Lightning figured something out about Eagan, or does that mean the Wildcats are overdue for a victory against their neighboring rival?

They might find out in the coming days.

Eastview’s 4-3 victory over Eagan on Saturday afternoon allowed the Lightning to jump past the Wildcats for second place in the South Suburban Conference. It also likely was key in Eastview getting the No. 1 seed in the Section 3AA playoffs that begin Wednesday. Eastview, seeking its third consecutive trip to the state tournament, plays host to Rosemount at 5 p.m. at Apple Valley Sports Arena.

After Wednesday’s quarterfinals the section tournament moves to a neutral site, Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The higher-seeded team no longer has home-ice advantage but does get the last line change, not an insignificant consideration. Eastview and Eagan met for the Section 3AA championship the last couple of years, and it wouldn’t be surprising if that happens again this month.

The victory in Saturday’s regular-season finale is “a big factor in the seeding process,” Eastview coach Herb Harvey said. “The younger girls probably don’t know how the seeding works, but the older girls who have played in the state tournament the last couple of years, they definitely know how big it is.”

Bigger still for the Lightning is its recent play. Eastview was 6-9-2 after an 8-4 loss to Prior Lake on Jan. 7 but won seven of its last eight games to end the regular season 13-10-2.

“Our December wasn’t that great,” Harvey said. “We lost some games we probably should have won, but we learned a lot from those games. We got better. Our record’s not the best, but we’ve played a lot of top opponents. For us, it’s not about the regular season, it’s about those three games in the section tournament.”

Eastview also is getting healthy. One of their top forwards, senior Haley Ford, missed time earlier this season because of an ankle sprain. When she returned she was not 100 percent and didn’t have the mobility to play center, Harvey said. Ford now is back at center, which Harvey says is her best position, enabling senior Natalie Snodgrass to return to wing, which Harvey said is where Snodgrass is most effective. Snodgrass, the Lightning’s leading scorer with 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists), had three points in each of Eastview’s last two games.

“We feel like we’re a better team with Haley playing center and Nat playing wing,” Harvey said.

In Saturday’s game the Lightning went up 3-0 on goals by Snodgrass, Holly Sodomka and Katie Quaintance. A goal by Mary Keating late in the second period made it 4-1.

Eagan’s Brooke Peplinski and Taylor Anderson scored in the third period to tighten the game, but Eastview held on. Megan Plaschko scored a power-play goal in the second period for the Wildcats (12-9-4). Anderson assisted on Peplinski’s and Plaschko’s goals.

The Wildcats were 3-4-2 in their last nine games, which gave Eastview an opening to pass them in the South Suburban Conference standings. Eastview was 11-5-1 in the league and finished with one more point than Eagan, which was 9-4-4 in the SSC. Lakeville South was 15-2 in the conference, with the two losses coming after the Cougars already had clinched the championship.

Eagan plays host to Hastings in a Section 3AA quarterfinal game at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. If the Wildcats face Eastview again this season it would be in the Section 3AA championship game. The teams played for the Section 3AA title the last two years with Eastview winning both, including last year’s 4-3 victory where Snodgrass scored the tying goal with seven seconds left in the third period and the winner in overtime. All of Eastview’s last five victories over Eagan were by one or two goals.

One of Lakeville South’s late-season losses was 1-0 to Eastview. While it didn’t affect the conference title race, it was an important step for the Lightning.

“When you beat a team like South, which had been undefeated in the conference and was ranked in the top seven or eight (in Class AA) all year, it definitely builds confidence,” Harvey said. “It tells the girls, “You know what? We can beat a good team.’”

Playoff preview

Other Section 3AA quarterfinal games Wednesday have Apple Valley (11-12-2) playing Burnsville (9-13-3) at 7 p.m. at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and East Ridge (16-9) playing Park of Cottage Grove (8-15-2).

The Eastview-Rosemount winner plays Apple Valley or Burnsville in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Community Center. The other semifinal between the Eagan-Hastings winner and the East Ridge-Park winner follows at 3.

The Section 3AA championship game is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at VMCC

South Suburban Conference teams earned the top three seeds in the Section 1AA playoffs. The section has seven teams, meaning No. 1-seeded Lakeville South (17-8) has a first-round bye. The Cougars, who have won the section the last two years, play Dodge County (13-11-1) or Rochester John Marshall (15-9-1) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hasse Arena.

In the other half of the Section 1AA bracket, No. 2-seeded Lakeville North (14-11) plays Rochester Century (6-19) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ames Arena, while third-seeded Farmington (13-11-1) plays Rochester Mayo (14-11) at the same time at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The winners play in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at the higher seed’s home rink.

The Section 1AA championship will be decided at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Four Seasons Center in Owatonna.