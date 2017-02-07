Longtime U football radio voice, Rosemount resident dies

In retirement, Ray Christensen volunteered in Rosemount, beyond

Longtime University of Minnesota athletics radio announcer and Rosemount resident for the past 14 years, Ray Christensen died on Saturday at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. He was 92.

Christensen, who in retirement frequently visited classrooms at St. Joseph Catholic School and volunteered in other capacities in Rosemount and beyond, was remembered by family and friends as a gentle, kind man dedicated to his craft.

He served as the Rosemount Leprechaun Days parade announcer in 2006 and 2007.

Christensen was WCCO-radio’s play-by-play broadcaster of Golden Gopher football for 50 years.

He said during a 2006 interview with the newspaper that he was more than happy to lend his voice to Rosemount’s annual community celebration as parade announcer.

The longtime New Brighton resident made the move to Rosemount in 2003 in order to be closer to his children — Sue, who lives in Eagan, and Jim, who lives in Woodbury. Ray and Ramona’s other son, Tom, lives in Colorado Springs.

“It is a good community to live in,” Christensen said of Rosemount.

He said one of his favorite things to do since hanging up his headset after the 2000 football season and the 2001 basketball season is reading books.

Not did he read for himself and was part of a book club, he often entertained kindergarten to second-grade students at St. Joseph School in Rosemount with his linguistic tricks.

In addition to the familiar smooth delivery that made his sports announcing so famous, Christensen had a captivating repertoire of distinctive cartoon voices that made children smile and giggle.

One of his favorite activities was to have a group of children suggest three unrelated objects, places or people to weave into a story.

“It really keeps you thinking,” he told the newspaper. “I start with ‘once upon a time’ and usually one of the three things will help me get it going. I loved doing it when I started (in New Brighton) and I wanted to keep doing it here (in Rosemount).”

He also recorded audio books for the for Minnesota Library for the Blind.

When he was not reading books, Christensen wrote them.

In 2001, he wrote “Gopher Tales: Stories from All Eleven University of Minnesota’s Men’s Sports.” The book is the result of interviews with coaches. During the year-long project Christensen said he would often interview and start writing the chapters on the same day.

Christensen’s autobiography, “Golden Memories,” was published in 1993. He wrote much of the book himself with co-author Stew Thornley. It recounts most of his time in the broadcast booth calling University of Minnesota games.

Starting young

In his younger days, Christensen’s active imagination found an outlet in combining sports and speaking.

He says he would play a baseball dice game with two friends, one of them longtime St. Paul Pioneer Press sports columnist Don Reily, where Christensen and his pals would call the action dictated by the dice.

This style of placing description to the prompting of tidbits of information carried over to his days broadcasting on the radio for St. Paul Saints and Minneapolis Millers baseball games. Christensen wouldn’t travel with the team, so he would broadcast the games from the studio while receiving a ticker from the game.

“Since this is what we did recreating the game as kids, it was a cinch,” he said.

This attention to action and words laid the foundation for his career describing games and delivering the news. KUOM hired him in May 1946 and in the fall of 1951 Christensen was chosen for the play-by-play job for Gopher football for essentially no pay. His second year, they boosted the pay to $25 per game.

After 50 years, Christensen had called 510 Gopher football games and 1,309 Gopher basketball games.

“I won’t lie, the 50 years and 500 football games, I wanted to get there,” said Christensen, whose son, Jim, worked as his statistician for 25 of those years.

“He would see things that I didn’t,” Ray said. “He knows the rules better than I. He would see if someone had gone to the locker room or tap his knee to indicate someone had an ice pack on sitting on the sidelines. It was special to have him there.”

Funeral services are pending.

Memorials can be sent to Communication Center for the Blind in St. Paul, the Danish Center Genealogy Department in Elkhorn, Iowa, or CLA Scholarships at the University of Minnesota.

