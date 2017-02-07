Virginia H. Emond

Emond, Virginia H. age 86, of Lakeville, passed away peacefully after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s Desease on February 2, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill and brother, Bud Berres.

Virginia is survived by her loving sons, Mark (Kim) and Mike (Lynn) Emond; grandchildren, Patrick, Sam, Anna, Nicholas, Jessica, Michaela and Jake.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Monday, February 13, 2017 at the All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, with a visitation 2 hours prior to Mass at church. Interment, All Saints Cemetery.

