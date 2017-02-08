Applications open for Westview Scholarships

The Westview Elementary School PTO will award two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors who attended Westview Elementary School in Apple Valley for at least two years. All applicants must be planning to continue their education with some type of post high school educational program.

Applications are available in the guidance offices at Apple Valley High School, Eastview High School, the School of Environmental Studies, Westview Elementary School, and online at www.district196.org/wv. Deadline is Friday, April 7. Contact Westview at 952-431-8380 with any questions.