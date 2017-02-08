Area briefs for the week of Feb. 10

During the Apple Valley City Council meeting Jan. 26, members of Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon gave a 2016 review. From front left are: Bill Tschohl, Dick Geiger, Jay Peterson, Tom Werner, Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, Paul Chellsen and Bill Swanstrom, and from back left are council members Tom Goodwin, John Bergman and Clint Hooppaw. (Photo submitted)

Local Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group recaps year

The Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network has helped many military veterans and their families in the past year. The wealth of activity was recapped by President Paul Chellsen during the Jan. 26 Apple Valley City Council meeting.

In 2016, the group helped three military families move into new homes, provided lawn mowing and snow removal, paid a month’s rent for a Gold Star mom along with assisting others financially with emergency dental work, car repairs, tires and Christmas presents.

Members raised money for a military family to have a weeklong camp experience during Camp Gratitude at Veterans Campground on Big Marine Lake in Marine on St. Croix.

The group also:

• Held its 14th Veteran Appreciation Dinner in January with more than 100 attending with support from the American Legion.

• Participated in the Apple Valley Freedom Days Parade and staffed tables at the Minnesota State Fair and Dakota County Fair.

• Supported 1776 Riders Inc. — a group of motorcyclists who raise money to support veterans through special events.

• Provided veterans with information about services they did not know about.

Chellsen thanked the city of Apple Valley, the City Council, Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, Boy Scout Troop 293 and Bogart’s Apple Place Bowl for their financial support and the many volunteers.

Mayor Mary Hamman-Roland said it was remarkable what the group was able to accomplish.

She said they serve as a role model in the community for all they do for our active service members and veterans.

“We are fortunate to have this volunteer group at work in our community and we thank them for their tireless efforts,” Hamman-Roland said.

Group members in attendance at the meeting were vice president Jay Peterson, director Bill Tschohl and committee members Tom Lawell, Dick Geiger, Bill Swanstrom and Tom Werner.

Apple Valley was officially recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Community by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2012. The group will celebrate its fifth year anniversary on March 30.

The next Military Appreciation Dinner, free to veterans and active duty military and family members, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, 1421 Granada Drive. To register for the dinner, call 952-432-5014 or RSVP at yellowribbonav@gmail.com.

Free credit repair seminar in Burnsville

A free credit repair seminar is planned in Burnsville 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, by Krista Nelson Team along with Keller Williams Preferred Realty, Alerus Mortgage, and Red Phoenix Consulting.

The seminar focuses on improving FICO scores to buy a home, tips for preventing identify theft, working with creditors errors and general credit report cleanup. Attendees can get answers to their questions along with handouts from the Federal Trade Commission.

The seminar will be in the Training Room at Keller Williams Preferred Realty, 14300 Nicollet Court, Suite 208, Burnsville. Seating is limited. Call 952-746-9803 or register on Facebook at Facebook.com/KristaNelsonTeam.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby to meet Feb. 11

Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Dakota County will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Galaxie Library Community Room, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.

Guest speaker Aditya Ranade will describe ways to stimulate the economy while helping the environment through “ecomodernism.” All are welcome.

CCL is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on creating political will for climate solutions at the local and national level. For more information, contact Veda Kanitz at vmkanitz@gmail.com or visit citizensclimatelobby.org.

Dakota Electric members donate more than $27,000 to needy

Dakota Electric Association distributed $27,258 in 2016 through its Helping Neighbors program to the Community Action Program, The Salvation Army and 360 Communities for local energy assistance.

“This money is available because of our members’ generous donations to the Helping Neighbors program,” Greg Miller, Dakota Electric president and chief executive officer, said. “Dakota Electric is merely the conduit and is pleased to make the donations on our members’ behalf.”

Dakota Electric’s Helping Neighbors is an ongoing program established by the Helping Neighbors Trust. Since its inception in 1994, the Helping Neighbors program has donated $570,552 to assist people in need.

Dakota Electric members interested in making tax-deductible contributions to the Helping Neighbors program have the option of making a single donation or a recurring monthly donation, which can be put on the electric bill. For more information, members may contact Dakota Electric at 651-463-6212 or visit www.dakotaelectric.com.

Nominations open for Public Health Achievement Awards

The Dakota County Public Health Department is seeking nominations for the annual Public Health Achievement Awards that will be presented before the Dakota County Board on April 5 as part of National Public Health Week. The awards recognize contributions of Dakota County residents who devote their time, energy and talents in their communities to improve public health.

Community health leaders are recognized in three categories: Youth, Individual and Community Group. Winners are selected based on their leadership, contribution to solutions to public health problems, collaboration, advocacy, role modeling, and evidence of impact.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, March 4. For a nomination form and instructions on how to submit it, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “Achievement Award” or call 651-554-6100.

Divorce planning event

Divorce 101, a free private session on divorce planning, is offered 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Summit Executive Office Suites, 1500 McAndrews Road W., Burnsville.

The event is for those considering divorce or just beginning the divorce process. It offers an opportunity for participants to get answers to questions about the divorce process and how to get started.

Seating is limited. Call Terryl Johnson at 952-431-0805 to reserve a spot. Attendees should park in the rear of the building and enter on the east side.

Super baggers

Eagan Kick-Start Rotary Club members packed groceries at Cub Foods to support The Open Door food shelf. The new club in Eagan also held a SoupPerBowl collection of soup cans with its members contributing more than 600 pounds. The Eagan Kick-Start Rotary currently has 26 members. The club meets 7 a.m. Thursdays at Granite City Food & Brewery, 3300 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. More information is at http://eagankick-startrotary.org. (Photo submitted)

Farmington Library events

The Farmington Library, 508 Third St., will offer the following programs. Call 651-438-0250 or visit www.dakotacounty.us/library for more information.

Make & Take: Duct Tape Flowers, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Make a rose to give to someone special on Valentine’s Day. Ages: 10-16.

Open Knitting, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Join other knitters in a casual focus group. Learn new stitches, get help with unfinished projects, or just enjoy new friends while knitting. Other crafters welcome.

Books & Beyond: V is for Valentines, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Stories, activities and crafts related to Valentines with ISD 192 ECFE. Ages: 0-6.

Books that Pop-up, Twist and Turn, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Create unique handmade books with movable parts like pockets, pop-ups, folds, scrolls, flaps, pull tabs and slides, and hand drawn, collaged and painted images, and text. Presented by Artistry. Registration required for each child. Ages: 6-12.

Friday Fun for Teens, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Drop in for a variety of fun activities after a long week of school. Ages: 10-16.

Job Transitions Group meets

Denise Sjoberg will lead a breakout bonanza at the Feb. 14 meeting of the Easter Job Transitions Group. Attendees will practice networking, making cold calls and talking about their skills. The group meets at 7:30 a.m. at Easter Lutheran Church – By The Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Call 651-452-3680 for information.

Free legal consultation at Dakota County libraries

Dakota County Library is offering legal assistance in consumer law, identity theft, divorce, and family law. Schedule a free consultation with a volunteer attorney, appointments run through May 25.

Consumer Law Clinic at the Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through May 30. Get help with consumer law matters, such as debt collection, garnishment, credit issues, foreclosures, contracts and conciliation court with a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Call 952-431-3200 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Identity Theft information, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Wentworth Library, 199 Wentworth Ave. E., West St. Paul; 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Pleasant Hill Library, 1490 S. Frontage Road, Hastings. Learn what identity theft is, actions to protect against it, and what steps to take if it happens. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by Metropolitan Library Service Agency.

Divorce Clinic, 1-4 p.m. the first Thursday of the month (March 2, April 6, May 4), Galaxie Library. Get help with divorce paperwork. Presented by the Dakota County Law Library, Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Minnesota Justice Foundation, and volunteer attorneys and law students. Registration required. Call 952-431-3200.

Legal Assistance of Dakota County, Galaxie Library, 1-4 p.m. Mondays, March 6 and 20, April 3 and 17, May 1 and 15; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8, April 12, May 10; 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 30, April 27, May 25. Call 952-891-7135 to schedule an appointment. Receive a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney regarding family law matters, such as divorce, child custody, child support, visitation, paternity issues, spousal maintenance and domestic abuse. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Also offered at the Wentworth Library; call 651-438-8102 for an appointment.

For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.

Boy Scouts hold omelet breakfast

The Lakeville Knights of Columbus and Boy Scout Troop 260 will host an omelet breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at All Saints Catholic Church-Murphy Hall, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.

Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children 11 and older, $5 for children 10 and younger.

Lakeville Parks and Recreation programs

Lakeville Parks and Recreation will offer the following activities. Register at https://webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or in person at 20195 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.

Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America, Bloomington: Purchase all-day discount wristbands for $26 at the Lakeville Parks and Recreation office in City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave., or call 952-984-4600. Pick up tickets at City Hall.

Intro to Dog Sledding, ages 12 and older, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Hands-on learning with the dogs and handlers from Hastings Huskies. Cost: $128.

Amazing Tots, ages 20 months to 3 years, 9:20-9:50 a.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 21 to April 4 (skip March 28), Ames Arena. Activities focus on helping children meet major motor development goals. Cost: $60.

Country Two-Step, ages 17 and older, 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, March 6 to April 10, Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Cost: $72 per couple.

Public skating schedule – Warming houses will be open through Feb. 20 (weather permitting): 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Holiday/school release: Feb. 10, Parkview only, will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate District 196’s no school day. Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Map of outdoor rinks: Find the map at www.lakevillemn.gov, or call 952-985-4600 to have one sent in the mail.

Inclement weather: Follow @LakevilleParks on Twitter or call 952-985-4690, option 1. Status of rinks will be made one hour before their scheduled opening.

Snowshoe rental: Snowshoes are available for rent. Call 952-985-4600 to reserve a pair or for more information and availability. Cost: $3 per pair per day, three-day minimum on weekends. Deposit: $75 per pair. Three sizes: up to 150, 200 and 275 pounds. Pick up and return snowshoes at Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Lakeville Bootcamp, 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. The workouts are adaptable to all fitness levels, and performed in a supportive and encouraging environment. Body-weight movement, dumbbells, resistance bands, kettlebells, and more. Never the same workout twice. Builds strength, endurance, cardiovascular fitness, flexibility. Cost: $12, single session walk-in; $50, five classes; $80, 10 classes. Classes expire 90 days after purchase. The first class is free.

Country Heat Live, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Low-impact, high-energy dance class set to country hits. First class is free. Call 952-985-4600 or instructor Amanda Ewers, 515-460-5850, for more information.

Gardening for wildlife

Lakeville Area Garden Club will host speaker Erik Olsen at its meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Main Street Manor, 8725 209th St., Lakeville. Olsen will present “Landscape Gardening for Wildlife.” He is the owner of Outback Nursery in Hastings. Light refreshments will be served after the speaker. All are welcome.

‘Shoot for the Moon’ event set March 4

The Mary Moon Foundation, an Apple Valley-based nonprofit founded by Peter and Christine O’Keefe in memory of their daughter Mary, will host its “Shoot for the Moon” event on March 4.

The event at Nickelodeon Universe will not only provide Twin Cities’ families with hours of amusement at a discounted rate, but it will also contribute to a major milestone for pediatric hospice homes. Funds raised at the event will support Crescent Cove, a nonprofit set to open the third children’s hospice home in the United States and the first in Minnesota before the end of the year.

When 3-year-old Mary O’Keefe battled cancer in 2009, she spent a good part of her final year, including her final day, in the hospital. While hospitals provide critical acute care and treatment for their patients, they don’t provide a residential setting for end-of-life care.

The O’Keefes said they wish a children’s hospice home had been available to their family for their daughter’s final days. Though some hospitals offer larger rooms to accommodate a child who is dying and his or her family, they are typically near other hospital rooms where children are receiving treatment.

“I remember leaving Mary’s room on the Oncology Unit and seeing the other pediatric children in the hall, still alive, while Mary’s body was being transported to the hospital morgue,” Christine O’Keefe said. “A pediatric hospice program would have been beneficial to our family if it was available to us. I believe a team who specializes in end-of-life care would have helped give us the tools to handle the painful transition in the family dynamics with losing a child.”

While there are more than 4,700 hospice homes for adults across the country, there are only two dedicated respite and hospice homes for children.

“Pediatric end-of-life needs are unique and require different needs than adult hospice and respite care,” Christine O’Keefe said. “Mary still wanted to play, even on the day she passed away. Children have this innate need to learn and play even through sickness and failing health.”

According to Crescent Cove’s founder, Katie Lindenfelser, “Children’s hospital providers in the Twin Cities all agree that there is a great need for a pediatric hospice and respite care home, and it is our goal to work collaboratively.”

Crescent Cove will provide palliative care (pain and symptom control) during respite stays in between treatments and at the end-of-life, after treatments have been completed. In doing so, it will collaborate with the child’s primary provider and other organizations in the community that serve children.

“With the community’s support, we intend to close on the purchase of a hospice home on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center in mid-March,” Lindenfelser said. “We will spend the next several months renovating so that it meets the needs of children and families, and we plan to open in the fall of 2017. The Mary Moon Foundation is helping us reach our goal to bring loving care and support to children and families!”

Hosting this year’s family-centric fundraiser at Nickelodeon Universe has special meaning to Mary’s family. Mary visited Nickelodeon Universe just 12 days before she passed away.

“Mary was very weak and was in her final days of her battle with neuroblastoma, but she did not want to leave Nickelodeon Universe because she got to be a kid and have fun,” her mother said. “What a wonderful distraction from her medical issues to go on rides and forget for a moment that she had incurable cancer. I will always treasure these final days with my beloved daughter. I am looking forward to people attending our fundraiser, on Mary’s 11th birthday, to have the same enjoyable experience at Nickelodeon Universe.”

Though this will be the Mary Moon Foundation’s first event at Nickelodeon Universe, hosting charity events is not new to them. The March 4 event marks the sixth annual charity event for families hosted by the foundation. The organization also held a Hairball benefit concert last July to raise funds for hospitalized children. In addition to the organization’s financial dedication to Crescent Cove, the Mary Moon Foundation has also raised $100,000 for Child-Family Life Services at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital since its inception.

This year’s “Shoot for the Moon” event features discounted all-day admission to Nickelodeon Universe, entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Crescent Cove and Child-Family Life Services at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Tickets can be purchased at www.marymoonfoundation.org.

Learn to skate classes

The spring session of Learn to Skate classes is open for registration through Rosemount Parks and Recreation. The session runs March 6 to April 24 at the Rosemount Community Center Ice Arena, 13885 S. Robert Trail. Go to www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/parks to find more information on class levels and available times.

Cost is $75 (includes five free open skates). Registration can be done online or at the Rosemount Parks and Recreation office. The registration deadline for spring session is Thursday, March 2. For more information, call 651-322-6000.