Arts briefs for the week of Feb. 10

Frozen Apple concert Feb. 11

Jazz singer Patty Peterson, winner of the Minnesota Music Award for best vocalist, will be joined on stage by musician friends for a Saturday, Feb. 11, performance at Valleywood Golf Course. The event is part of the Frozen Apple winter concert series presented by the Apple Valley Arts Foundation.

The band, which performs as Patty Peterson and Friends, is set to play 6-9 p.m. in the clubhouse at Valleywood located at 4851 McAndrews Road, Apple Valley. Admission is free and doors open at 5 p.m.; food and drinks will be available for purchase. More information is at www.avartsfoundation.org.

Gladys Knight at Mystic

Gladys Knight performs 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Mystic Showroom in Prior Lake.

Knight has recorded more than 38 albums with No. 1 hits on the pop, R&B, gospel and adult contemporary charts. From her Motown days with Gladys Knight & The Pips to her four solo records, her hits include “Every Beat of My Heart,” “Letter Full of Tears,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “If I Were Your Woman” and “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Tickets are $54 and $69. Contact the box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

Piano duos in Lakeville

The Dave and Ted piano duo bring musical standards, spirituals and sing-alongs to their 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, performance at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. Tickets are $18 and $22.

Deuces Wild dueling pianos also perform on Feb. 18. Their 7:30 p.m. show features an unlikely and surprising mix of music and parodies that range from classic rock and country to rap and show tunes. Tickets are $24 and $28.

Purchase tickets at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or call 952-985-4640 for more information.

Crystal Ball at Mystic Lake

Mystic Lake Casino hosts it Crystal Ball event 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Clairvoyants, entertainment and fortune-telling will highlight the free event. Guests will have the opportunity to engage with psychics, palm readers and tarot card readers. Terri Traen from KQRS will host the event from 6-8 p.m. Live entertainment will include a roving magician and local band Nightlights will perform on the Promenade Stage from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Visit mysticlake.com for more information.

Cancer benefit carnival

Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota will host From the Heart, a cancer benefit carnival, 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Ballet Royale Minnesota in Lakeville. All proceeds and donations raised will go towards cancer research.

The evening will feature: dance performances, including excerpts from TCB’s upcoming production “Classical Connections” and TCB dancer-choreographed pieces; items for sale including baked goods made by TCB company dancers, handmade crafts and items, and tickets for “Classical Connections” at the Cowles Center; and local businesses will be giving massages.

For more information, visit www.twincitiesballet.org.

Experience Hendrix tour

Experience Hendrix celebrates the musical genius of Jimi Hendrix 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, on the Mystic Showroom stage.

Now in its second decade, the tour brings together musicians ranging from blues legend Buddy Guy to Black Label Society and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, as well as Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa, Chris Layton, Noah Hunt, The Slide Brothers, Mato Nanji from Indigenous, Henri Brown and many others. Billy Cox, bassist for both the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Band of Gypsys, anchors a rhythm section that provides the foundation for exciting renditions of numerous signature Hendrix favorites such as “Purple Haze” and “Little Wing.”

Tickets are $59 and $69. Contact the box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

Microbrewery talk at LeDuc

The staff of the LeDuc Historic Estate in Hastings will present a microbrewery discussion 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. They will discuss the historic transition from small estate distilleries to the large industries of today, and the regional microbreweries popping up.

The LeDuc will feature one of Minnesota’s distilleries and their staff will speak on how they see their position in the microbrewery world. Live music will form the backdrop for the evening’s interpretive program. Five brews will be served and paired with gourmet food from the LeDuc kitchen.

Seating is limited; call 651-438-8480 for reservations. Cost is $40 per person and $35 for members of Dakota County Historical Society.

The LeDuc Historic Estate is owned by the city of Hastings and managed by Dakota County Historical Society. For further information, visit dakotahistory.org or leduchistoricestate.org.

Isley Brothers coming to Mystic

The Isley Brothers will take the Mystic Showroom stage 8 p.m. Friday, April 7.

After they left their initial mark on R&B charts in 1959 with “Shout,” the Isley Brothers scored the No. 1 R&B hit “Twist and Shout” in 1962. It was 1969’s “It’s Your Thing” that cemented their fame, shooting to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart and selling more than five million copies. Upon the release of the hit single “Contagious” in 2001, they became the only act in history to have songs on the Billboard’s Hot 100 for 41 years.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 for $39, $49 and $59. Contact the box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.