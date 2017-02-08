Arts Calendar for the week of Feb. 10

To submit items for the Arts Calendar, email: darcy.odden@ecm-inc.com.

Call for Artists

The Eagan Art House is accepting registrations for the visual art exhibition titled “One x One.” Two- and three-dimensional artwork will be accepted for display in March and April. Registrations are due Feb. 22. There is no fee to participate. Visit www.eaganarthouse.org or call 651-675-5531 for complete registration and submission details.

The Eagan Art Festival, to be held June 24 and 25, is taking applications for artists and food vendors online at www.eaganartfestival.org.

Dance

Under the Lights dance show, senior preview 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, Rosemount High School. Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students and seniors at www.district196.org/theatrearts or 651-683-6969, ext. 37540.

Exhibits

Asian brush painting by local artist Jim McGuire and pastels by Vicki Wright are on display through March at Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

“Paradise Lost” exhibit by the North Star Watermedia Society runs through March 2 at the art gallery at Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Information: 952-895-4685.

Music

Last Hope Fundraiser with performances by Ben Aaron and Alison Cromie, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, BlueNose Coffee, 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington. Free.

Patty Peterson and Friends, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Valleywood Golf Course Clubhouse, Apple Valley, part of the Frozen Apple Concert Series. Free. Food available for purchase plus full bar service starting at 5 p.m. Information: http://avartsfoundation.org/events/.

Treble Choir Festival, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Rosemount High School, 3335 142nd St. W. Hosted by the Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale and featuring choirs from District 196. Freewill donations will be taken.

Three Choirs Festival, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Features Daniel Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” with the Dakota Valley Symphony Chorus, Hymnus, and the Burnsville High School Concert Choir. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 seniors, $5 students at the box office, 952-895-4680 or Ticketmaster.com.

Percussion concert, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Eastview High School. Information: 952-431-8900.

Theater

Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, Feb. 9-10, 16-17, and Saturday, Feb. 11, Burnsville High School. Information: 952-707-2100.

“Spontaneous Human Deduction,” presented by Eagan Theater Company Feb. 10-11, Lost Spur Golf and Event Center, 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway, Eagan. Social hour, 6 p.m.; dinner, 7 p.m.; curtain, 8 p.m. Tickets: $42 at www.etc-mn.org. Tickets will not be available at the door.

“The 39 Steps,” presented by The Chameleon Theatre Circle, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-11, 13, 17-18, 24-25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 19 and 26. Tickets: $22 adults, $19 students and seniors at Ticketmaster.com and 800-982-2787.

“The Taming of the Shrew,” presented by Eagan High School, senior preview 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15; 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 18 and 24, Thursday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 25, Eagan High School. Tickets available online now at www.eagan.k12.mn.us, at the ticket office 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. school days beginning Feb. 13, and one hour prior to performances, 651-683-6964.

“Dial M for Murder,” presented by the Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18 and 24-25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26, 411 Third St. W., Northfield. Tickets available at NorthfieldArtsGuild.org/theater or 507-645-8877.

Theresa Caputo, psychic medium, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $45-$95. Tickets: $19. Information: 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

Workshops/classes/other

Couples Paint & Date Night at Lakeville Brewing Co., 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Cost: $45 per couple. Register at www.watchmedraw.net. Information: 952-469-1234.

Parent-Child Picassos, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, Watch Me Draw Arts Studio, 20908 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Cost: $40 per pair. Register at watchmedraw.net or through Lakeville Area Community Education. Information: 952-469-1234.

Chart House Restaurant Paint a Sunset on the Dock, 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 11287 Klamath Trail, Lakeville. Register at watchmedraw.net. Information: 952-469-1234.

“Basic Acting – Just the Beginning,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 15 and 22, Scott Highlands Middle School, Apple Valley, $59. Adults. Class by Homeward Bound Theatre Company through ISD 196 Community Education. Information/registration: 651-423-7920 or www.district196.org/ce.

Karma Yoga, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Road, Taproom: Suite 28, Eagan. Suggested donation: $15 (includes a beverage), proceeds benefit a nonprofit chosen by the class. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2222281614663689/.

Yoga, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Nutmeg Brewhouse, 1905 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. Cost: $15. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/618067145052760/.

Yoga Wind Down class is the first Thursday of the month at Precision and Flow Pilates, 13708 County Road 11, Burnsville. Information: www.precisionandflowpilates.com.

Barre classes, six-class session begins 5 p.m. on March 7, $54. Sign up through www.communityed191.org/. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/373617246343657/.

Clock Out Yoga, six-class session begins 5 p.m. on March 2, $54. Sign up through www.communityed191.org/. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/373617246343657/.

Teen Poetry Jam/Rap Battle, 4-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Apple Valley Teen Center, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, 952-953-2385. Ages 12-18.

Drawing & Painting (adults and teens) with artist Christine Tierney, classes 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, River Ridge Studios, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Burnsville. Information: www.christinetierney.com, 612-210-3377.

Brushworks School of Art Burnsville offers fine art education through drawing and painting. Classes for adults and teens. Information: Patricia Schwartz, www.BrushworksSchoolofArt.com, 651-214-4732.

Soy candle making classes held weekly in Eagan near 55 and Yankee Doodle. Call Jamie at 651-315-4849 for dates and times. $10 per person. Presented by Making Scents in Minnesota.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center offers arts classes for all ages, www.lakevillemn.gov, 952-985-4640.

Rosemount History Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Trail Library. Information: John Loch, 952-255-8545 or jjloch@charter.net.

SouthSide Writers, Saturday workgroup for aspiring writers, offering critique, submission and manuscript preparation information, support and direction, 10 a.m. to noon, Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. Information: 651-688-0365.

Dakota Speakers Toastmasters meets 6-7 p.m. Mondays at Apple Valley Ecumen Seasons Learning Center. Information: http://dakota.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Toastmasters: Public Speaking 101, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2-23, Ecumen Seasons, 15359 Founders Lane, Apple Valley. Learn the importance of public speaking skills, how to speak with confidence in front of a large group, how to organize a speech, and why vocal variety and body language is important when giving a speech. Information: Nikki Woods at nmw32989@gmail.com.