Autumn Brianna Palomaki

Palomaki, Autumn Brianna (Crevoiserat), age 23 of Savage, formerly of Lakeville and Burnsville, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2017.

Autumn attended Holy Angels Academy and graduated from Lakeville North High School in 2012, where she was active in Dance and Choir. She was currently working at Ecumen Centennial House as a Certified Nursing Assistant, where she loved serving her senior residents.

She is preceded in death by her birth mother, Shannon Lamm; grandfathers Paul Crevoiserat and Clyde Christenson.

She is survived by her precious sons, Ryan and Joseph; her loving partner, John Miller; parents, Brian and Joy Crevoiserat; brothers, Brenden and Robert; grandmothers Eileen Crevoiserat, Winnifred Christenson and Debra Lamm; and by other family and friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, February 10 at the White Funeral Home from 5-8 PM, 20134 Kenwood Trail (County Road 50), Lakeville 55044 (952-469-2723).

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 11, 11 AM at Hosanna! Lutheran Church, 9600 163rd Street West Lakeville, 55044 (Door 5), with visitation beginning at 10 AM that day. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Private interment at a later date.

