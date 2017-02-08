Business Buzz for the week of Feb. 10

New executive at Blue Cross

Tom Vanderheyden has joined Eagan-based Blue Cross Blue Shield’s senior leadership team as president of diversified business. In this new position, Vanderheyden oversees all strategies for expanding diversified businesses investments, bringing new health care products and solutions to market, and commercializing existing products and services.

Vanderheyden brings more than two decades of leadership experience in business development and health care innovation to Blue Cross. Most recently, he served as chief executive officer at Harken Health Insurance Company, an independently operated affiliate of UnitedHealth Group. Prior to Harken Health, Vanderheyden held multiple leadership roles within UHG.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and communications from Concordia University and an MBA in global management from the University of Phoenix.

Champine is keynote speaker

Heather Champine, partner and vice president of media production at Burnsville-based Media Relations Agency, is the keynote speaker at the Encourage Her Network’s Signature Event 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bloomington.

Champine will share tips for small and mid-sized business owners on getting more media awareness and sales for their companies.

The monthly Encourage Her Network Signature Events are opportunities to learn, network and leverage connections. Tickets to this month’s event are $30 for members, $50 for guests and $60 for walk-ins. All ticket prices include lunch, access to member marketplace, and a $5 donation to Dress for Success Twin Cities, a nonprofit organization which empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life.

To register, go to encouragehernetwork.com.

Credit unions merge

St. Paul-based Employees First Credit Union has merged with Woodbury-based Ideal Credit Union in a deal finalized by the boards of both institutions, and approved by the National Credit Union Administration and the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

Members of EFCU voted overwhelmingly during a special meeting last October to merge with Ideal Credit Union, effective Jan. 1. EFCU’s office in St. Paul will be rebranded and remain open. Ideal has an office in Eagan. Dawn Williams

Williams affiliates with Coldwell Banker Burnet

Real estate broker associate Dawn Williams has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Burnet’s Dakota County/Eagan office. She will be serving the seven-county metro area of the Twin Cities.

Williams has more than 23 years of experience in real estate sales and property management that includes selling homes across the U.S. and Canada. She has experience with first-time buyers, luxury home sales, hobby farms, new construction and leasing and commercial real estate.

“Dawn’s relationship-building and communication skills have greatly contributed to her success in real estate sales,” said Tony Sampair, Dakota County/Eagan office branch vice president. “She provides a very high level of client service throughout the buying and selling process. We’re excited to welcome her to the office.”

A native of North Dakota, Williams resides in Apple Valley. She has past experience in real estate office management, sales and event planning. She is a member of the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce and Aspiring Women in Networking.

For more information, Williams can be contacted at her office at 651-452-5950 or by mobile phone at 612-741-4144.

Frandsen Bank recognized

Arden Hills-based Frandsen Bank & Trust is one of 24 banks recognized by the Minnesota Bankers Association for their community involvement.

The 24 banks were named 2017 Community Champions for working with hundreds of organizations in their communities, providing funding, volunteers, materials, supplies, or food for their neighbors.

Frandsen Bank & Trust has locations in Lakeville and Rosemount.