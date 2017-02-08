Business Calendar for the week of Feb. 10

To submit items for the Business Calendar, email: darcy.odden@ecm-inc.com.

Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce events:

• Thursday, Feb. 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Business After Hours, American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Ave., Apple Valley. Free. Information: fabiana@applevalleychamber.com.

Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:

• Friday, Feb. 10, 7-9 a.m., Legislative Breakfast, Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville. Cost: $15 members, $25 nonmembers. Registration required. Information: Tricia Andrews at tricia@burnsvillechamber.com.

• Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., State of the City Address, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Cost: $25. Registration required. Information: Tricia Andrews at tricia@burnsvillechamber.com.

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:

• Monday, Feb. 13, 11-11:30 a.m., Meet the Chamber, Valleywood Golf Course, 4851 McAndrews Road, Apple Valley. For new and prospective members. Free. RSVP required. Information: 651-452-9872 or info@dcrchamber.com.

• Monday, Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Good Day Dakota County: The Secret Service, Valleywood Golf Club, 4851 McAndrews Road, Apple Valley. Mark Johnson, assistant special agent in charge of the Minneapolis Field Office for the U.S. Secret Service, will give an overview of what he has experienced over the past 25 years and answer questions. Cost: $25 members, $40 nonmembers; series pass for $220. Registration required. Information: 651-452-9872 or info@dcrchamber.com.

• Thursday, Feb. 16, 7:45-9 a.m., The WomEn’s Circle: An Invisible Barrier Called Courage, Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights. Speaker: Sondra Smith. Cost: $20. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or ecorson@dcrchamber.com.

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events:

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Women in Business Luncheon, Crystal Lake Golf Club, 16725 Innsbrook Drive, Lakeville. Speaker: Alisha Perkins, wife of Minnesota Twin Glen Perkins and mother of two girls. She is author of the blog runlikem0ther.com. Cost: $30 members, $40 nonmembers. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or amy@lakevillechambercvb.org.

• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4:30-7 p.m., Young Professional Mixer, The Lounge – Lakeville Brunswick Zone XL. Free. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or amy@lakevillechambercvb.org.