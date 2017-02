College news for the week of Feb. 10

Apple Valley

Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, fall dean’s list, Kara Cousins, of Apple Valley.

University of Hartford (Connecticut), fall dean’s list, Sean Teske, of Apple Valley.

Bemidji State University, fall dean’s list, Alexander Stretar, of Apple Valley.

Northwest Technical College, Bemidji, fall dean’s list, Kaitlyn Lindner, of Apple Valley.

The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, fall dean’s list, Matthew Goodson, of Apple Valley.

University of Minnesota Duluth, fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Riley Berg, Justin Flesher, Thomas Hutsell, Annika Josephson, Lindsay Koplitz, Mackenzie Mellum, Kennedy Mindeman, Rachel Pompa, Timothy Toavs, Caitlin VanMeter.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Ivy Arora, Britta Bollum, Atthida Chanthavisouk, Elena Dawson, Marissa Leners, Erin Mayer, Kollin Michels, Allison Prouty, Anna Selchow, Sadie Sheldon, Adam Sink, Allison Stevens, Alexsandra Wenzel, Natalie Wijesinghe.

Burnsville/Eagan

Bemidji State University, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Katinka Fern, Clive Keago, Edinah Misati, Meghan Moehn, Avery Thoresen; from Eagan – Lauren Bench, Elizabeth Nistler, Ian Vander Hoeven.

The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Jennifer Daly, Heidi Kallas, Allison Lauer; from Eagan – Nicole Fowler, Kevin Kunik, Grace Melby, Adam Wallenta.

Loyola University of Chicago, fall dean’s list, Kira Hutson, of Eagan.

University of Minnesota Duluth, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Andrea Beauchamp, Austin Chouanard, Jessica Clipper, Rachel Dennstedt, Jacob Heim, Benjamin Johnson, Lauren Kuller, Evan Ordahl, Elizabeth Stadler, Ashley Swanson, Frank Takkinen; from Eagan – Dylan Casanova, Jeffrey Ching, Jackson Ellenbecker, Andrew Favorite, Marcus Frederickson, Eric Goedken, Laura Gruhlke, Kelsey Hedquist, Alison Hofstad, Rachel Hopwood, Lauren Johnson, Meghan Johnson, Rachel Kadlec, Grace Kalmes, Connor Kenefick, Hannah Kirchoff, Trenton Krueger, Michael McDonald, Alexander Ng, Kallie Paulsen, Jakob Pino, Paige Schornak, Allison Solheim, Kaleigh Solheim, Calleigh Steichen, Erick Strain, Rachel Williams, Madison Wilson.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Eunice Carrasco, Connor LaValle, Paige Vetter; from Eagan – Sarah Berryman, Brooke Bertram, Megan Breimhurst, Lucas Brunner, Eva Buchmayer, Rachel Galloway, Aubrey Goettsch, Landon Hafstad, Tyler Johnson, Victoria King, Haley Kruenegel, Brett Kuhlmann, Jordan Liekis, Ethan Mannetter, Katelyn McGowan, Courtney Mensink, Kenneth Olson, Joseph Schmitz, Sneha Shankar, Sarah Tervo.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, fall honors list, from Eagan – Jacqueline Gnatkowski, honors; Marie Krengel, high honors; Emily Peterson, highest honors.

Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C., fall dean’s list, Kristina Hippe, of Burnsville.

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn., fall dean’s list, Samuel Hank, of Burnsville.

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis., fall graduate, Paul Winge, of Eagan, M.S.N., nursing.

St. Cloud State University, fall graduates, from Burnsville – Nicolette Deason, B.A., geography; Aleck Farrington, B.S., environmental studies; Adriana Tizcareno-Zamudio, B.S., social work, cum laude; Tony Vogel, B.S., meteorology; from Eagan – Kaitlyn Gantz, B.S., elementary/K-6 education, summa cum laude; Logan Harra, B.S., management, magna cum laude; Antonio Martinez, B.A., criminal justice studies, magna cum laude; Jameson Parsons, B.S., biomedical sciences, magna cum laude; Vanessa Richter, B.S., real EMN; Carolyn Struffert, B.S., medical laboratory science; Cole Thompson, B.S., environmental studies, cum laude; Jared Weldon, B.S., electrical engineering.

Farmington/Rosemount

Michigan Technological University, Houghton, December graduate, Jacqueline Slovak, of Rosemount, B.S., mechanical engineering.

Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, fall dean’s list, Michael Brehmer, of Rosemount.

Upper Iowa University, Fayette, fall dean’s list, Alexandra Roby, of Rosemount.

Bemidji State University, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Katherine Aaron, Joseph Bauer, Catelyn Hulscher, Curry Levenhagen, Samuel Peterson, Corey Rudrud, Hunter Siegler; from Rosemount – Courtney Dahl.

The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, fall dean’s list, from Rosemount – Chelsea Noss, Paige Perreira.

University of Minnesota Duluth, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Elissa Baago, Michael Bakke, Anna Bastyr, Alexis Bradley, Christopher Fogarty, Savannah Greaves, Samantha Guenther, Jonathan Hinks, Leah Huls, Alison Jette, Emily Lathrop, Shantel Lofquist, Haley Luftman, Colin Modjeski, Kyle Rotvold, Kayla Russell, Anna Marie Rutz, Michaela Tonsager; from Rosemount – Keegan Burckhard, Tyler Frank, Abigail Greaves, Amanda Halvorson, Bailey Heck, Jordan Lampert, Cassie Lanier, Tyler Liska, Callaghan Long, Anastasia Massicotte, Casey Robinson, Cody Sedbrook, Brianna Shirley, Carl Waite.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Mackenzie Bauer, Alison Berreth, Brielle Franke, Ratinaqu Hach, Alicia Hett, Colin O’Connor, Ashlea Orth, Megan Provost, David Schmitz, Jacquelyn Smithson, Allison Welter, Cheryl Wetterlind; from Rosemount – Katie Beard, Stephanie Beck, Amanda Pavlicek, Paul Randall, Kelly Rowe, Megan Skrbec, Magdelena St. Ores, Ryan Wisherd.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, fall honors list, Emma Adams, of Rosemount.

Central College, Pella, Iowa, fall dean’s list, Michael Anderson, of Farmington.

St. Cloud State University, fall graduates, from Rosemount – Adam Doty, B.S., mechanical engineering; Dana Hentges, B.S., SPED: academic and behavioral strategist, cum laude; Nickolas Jeffrey, B.S., management.

Lakeville

Michigan Technological University, Houghton, December graduate, Joseph Kaus, of Lakeville, B.S., mechanical engineering.

University of Dayton (Ohio), fall dean’s list, Briar Smith, of Lakeville.

Bemidji State University, fall dean’s list, from Lakeville – Nathan Arentz, Sidney Bethke, Jacob Braun, Jordan Johnson, Grant McDonald, Joseph Noehring.

The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, fall dean’s list, from Lakeville – Francesca Do, Rachel Hansen, Michelle Johnson, Elliot Kazlauskas, Jason Kazlauskas.

University of Minnesota Duluth, fall dean’s list, from Elko – Sara Goblirsch; from Lakeville – Charlie Athmann, Marissa Beckman, Alison Berreth, Brenden Bungert, Jenna Dotson, Adam Dowiak, Adam Duchon, Quinnten Fowler, John Grenier, Brianna Kaiser, Emily Ley, Gannon McDonald, Morgan Morse, Madison Nohner, Megan Novacek, Claire Olsen, Kyle Osterberg, Haley Pehrson, Matthew Petrick, Alexis Podraza, Jack Radford, Chris Ramsumair, Alec Regan, Devynn Saunders, Jade Sletten, Ryan Underwood, Joseph Wadding, Anthony Wetzel.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, fall dean’s list, from Elko – Antonio Orlando; from Lakeville – Hannah Anderson, Katherine Armstrong, Laura Carr, Caitlin Casperson, Brianna Larson, Kaitlyn Marshall, Brianna Meier, Amelia Sable, Blake Wacholz, Alexandra Wangen, Ryan Young, Josie Zimmel.

South Dakota State University graphic design senior Julia Bodnaruk, of Lakeville, will hold her visual arts exhibition Feb. 21-24 at the Ritz Gallery in Grove Hall on the SDSU campus. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Her exhibit, titled “White Space,” includes graphic design work encompassing package, webpage, brand identity, poster and book designs, as well as paintings, drawings, mixed media and animations. The 2013 graduate of Lakeville North High School is also a member of the Jackrabbits’ swimming and diving team.

St. Cloud State University, fall graduates, from Lakeville – Ellen Fleming, A.A., liberal arts and sciences; Alicia Lang, B.S., community health; Katelyn Tischer, B.S., mass communications.

