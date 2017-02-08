District 196 Community Education classes offered

District 196 Community Education will offer the following classes. To register, or for more information, call 651-423-7920 or visit www.district196.org/ce.

Organize Your Office, 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Rosemount Middle School, $19.

Edith Stein and Teresa of Avila: Living their Spirituality in the Work World, 7-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Black Hawk Middle School, $15.

Trusts and Wills, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Scott Highlands Middle School, $19.

Keeping the Cabin, Business and Farm in the Family, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $15.

How to Win with Investment Properties, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $19.

Effectively Putting Your House on the Market, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Scott Highlands Middle School, $15/couple or person.

Legal Aspects of Photography, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 20-27, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $49.

The Art of Posing, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $39.

Photo Organization-Print & Digital, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Scott Highlands Middle School, $19.

Photoshop Elements, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 27 to March 20, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $89.

Flash Workshop, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28 to March 14, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $79.

Social Security: Your Questions Answered, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Scott Highlands Middle School, $15, $10 additional adult.