Faith briefs for the week of Feb. 10

Community meals at Grace

Grace Lutheran Church in Apple Valley will serve community meals Feb. 13 and 27. Dining hall doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served from 6-6:30 p.m.

These meals are for senior citizens, single-parent families, families in transition and all others in the surrounding community seeking a healthy meal in a relaxed atmosphere. Although the meals are free, donations are accepted.

For more information, call the church at 952-432-7273. Grace Lutheran Church is located at the intersection of Pennock Avenue and County Road 42.

Hymn Sing

All are invited to the free Valentine’s Day Hymn Sing, billed as the cheapest date in town, 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, when people will sing great hymns of the faith at Trinity Church, 10658 210th St. W., Lakeville, west of Lakeville South High School. All ages welcome. Information: 952-435-5548.