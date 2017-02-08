Family Calendar for the week of Feb. 10

To submit items for the Family Calendar, email: darcy.odden@ecm-inc.com.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Indoor Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Information: www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Dakota County, 10:30 a.m., Galaxie Library Community Room, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Speaker Aditya Ranade describes ways to stimulate our economy while helping the environment through “Ecomodernism.” All are welcome. Information: Veda Kanitz at vmkanitz@gmail.com or https://citizensclimatelobby.org/.

Loving Effectively: Reconnecting with Love Languages, free workshop, 12-1:30 p.m., Thrive Therapy, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Suite 208, Burnsville. Register at http://thrivetherapymn.com.

Metro Republican Women’s Lincoln High Tea, 12:30 p.m., Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights. John Hinderacker, president, American Experiment, speaks on Minnesota’s poor economy and how it can be made better. Cost: $27; $10 students. Information: metrogopwomen.org.

Family Ice Fishing Event, 1-3 p.m., Blackhawk Park, 1629 Murphy Parkway, Eagan. Hands-on demonstration and tips for ages preschool to adult. Free. Registration required. Information: 651-675-5500 or www.cityofeagan.com.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Valentine’s omelet breakfast and bake sale by the Apple Valley American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 1776, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion, 14521 Granada Drive, Apple Valley. Features omelets, hash browns, toast, fruit cups, orange juice, milk and coffee. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 for children under 9, free for children under 2. Information: 952-431-1776.

Omelet breakfast by Boy Scout Troop 260 and the Lakeville Knights of Columbus, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church-Murphy Hall, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Cost: $10 adults, $8 seniors and children age 11 and older, $5 children age 10 and younger.

Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota Cancer Benefit Carnival, 5-7 p.m., Ballet Royale Minnesota, 16368 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville. Dance performances, including excerpts from TCB’s upcoming production “Classical Connections” and TCB dancer-choreographed pieces. Items for sale including baked goods made by TCB dancers, handmade crafts and items, and tickets for “Classical Connections”at the Cowles Center. Local businesses will be giving massages. More is at http://balletroyalemn.org.

Monday, Feb. 13

Lakeville Area Garden Club, 7 p.m., Main Street Manor, 8725 209th St., Lakeville. Speaker: Erik Olsen, “Landscape Gardening for Wildlife.” All are welcome.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Consumer law clinic, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Get help with consumer law matters such as debt collection, garnishment, credit issues, foreclosures, contracts and conciliation court with a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Call 952-431-3200 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Snow Shelters, ages 5-17, 4-6 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park, Prior Lake. Explore techniques for building igloos, snow caves and quinzhees. Build your own quinzhee. Equipment provided. Cost: $6, reservations required by two days prior to the program at 763-559-6700, activity number 144567-02.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Divorce 101, 6-7:30 p.m., Summit Executive Office Suites, 1500 McAndrews Road W., Burnsville. Park in rear of building, entrance on east side. A private session for those who are thinking about divorce or just getting started. Free. Limited seating; reservation required by calling Terryl Johnson, 952-431-0805.

“Following Your Ancestor’s Migration Trail,” a Dakota County Genealogical Society-sponsored program presented by Jay Fonkert, 7 p.m., Dakota County Historical Society, 130 Third Ave. N., South St. Paul. Free and open to the public. Information: Dick Thill at 651-452-5926.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Future foster parent info meeting, 11 a.m. to noon, Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Lakeville. Information: pathinc.org or 877-264-7284.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Halfway to Leprechaun Days 2017 party, 4:30 p.m. Rosemount American Legion, 14590 Burma Ave. Chili Cook-off Contest, bingo (5-6:30 p.m., $5 for eight games with prizes), $5 cover charge for adults, which will allow those 21 and older free beer while it lasts. Youths are allowed in free. For information or to register for the contest, contact Steve Ball at 651-492-9411 or balldome@me.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

National Night Out Party, 5-7 p.m., Golden Ridge Stables, 8315 190th St. W., Lakeville. Pony rides, horse and riding demonstrations and games. Free event runs rain or shine. More is at www.GoldenRidgeStables.com, 952-469-4640.

Ongoing

Emotions Anonymous meetings, 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at SouthCross Community Church, 1800 E. County Road 42 (at Summit Oak Drive), Apple Valley. EA is a 12-step program for those seeking emotional health. All are welcome. Information: http://www.emotionsanonymous.org/out-of-the-darkness-walks.

Friday Evening Open Swims, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17; McGuire Middle School. Cost: $4 youth, $6 adult. Organized by Lakeville Area Public Schools Community Education.

Learn to Curl Class, one two-hour session, Dakota Curling, 20775 Holt Ave., Lakeville; Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 p.m.; Wednesday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. Cost: $30 per person ages 13 and up. Registration online at http://dakotacurling.org/l2c/.

Daytime Spring Break Open Swims, 1-3 p.m. March 28 and 31, McGuire Middle School. Cost: $4 youth, $6 adult.

Summer Horse-Riding Lessons, June 17-Aug. 18, Golden Ridge Stables, 8315 190th St. W., Lakeville. Learn to groom and tack/untack, hunt seat and western lessons for youths. More is at www.GoldenRidgeStables.com, 952-469-4640.

Horse Day Camp, June 26-29, July 17-20 and Aug. 7-10, Golden Ridge Stables, 8315 190th St. W., Lakeville. “Hands and seat on” day camp for ages 8-13 learning how to safely work with a horse on the ground and riding. Indoor facility. Games, learning activities, and crafts. More is at www.GoldenRidgeStables.com, 952-469-4640.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• Feb. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Easter Lutheran Church – By the Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.

• Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kowalski’s Market, 1646 Diffley Road, Eagan.

• Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Caribou Coffee, 18444 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville.

• Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan.

• Feb. 13, 12-6 p.m., Culver’s, 3445 O’Leary Lane, Eagan.

• Feb. 14, 12-6 p.m., Carmike 15 Theatres, 15630 Cedar Ave., Apple Valley.

• Feb. 14, 1:30-7:30 p.m., District 191 Community Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, Suite 102, Burnsville.

• Feb. 15, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.

• Feb. 15, 1-7 p.m., Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Lakeville.

• Feb. 16, 1-7 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 3650 Williams Drive, Burnsville.

• Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dunn Brothers, 15265 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.

• Feb. 17, 12-6 p.m., Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville.

• Feb. 17, 12-6 p.m., Qdoba, 1298 Promenade Place, Eagan.

• Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caribou Coffee, 14638 Cedar Ave., Apple Valley.

Memorial Blood Centers will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (1-888-448-3253) or visit mbc.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Argosy University, 1515 Central Parkway, Eagan.

• Feb. 14, 2:30-6 p.m., Life Time Fitness, 1565 Thomas Center Drive, Eagan.