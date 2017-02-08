Lakeville educators present at national conference

District Innovation Coordinator Julene Oxton, Superintendent Lisa Snyder, third-grade teacher Allison Thoen, third-grade teacher Michelle Johnson and Leah Johnson (not pictured) presented at Jan. 28 at the national Teacher-Powered Schools Conference. The group shared how Impact Academy was created and learned about innovative practices other schools are using. (Photo submitted)

Five Lakeville educators took the national stage Jan. 28 to help other teachers learn how to drive innovation in education.

Leah Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Julene Oxton, Allison Thoen and Superintendent Lisa Snyder share their journey to create the Impact Academy at the Teacher-Powered Schools National Conference, the district said in a press release.

The Lakeville educators said they wanted to inspire others while learning new ideas from other schools and the hundreds of teachers from around the United States who attended.

Some of the teachers attending the conference are just starting their journeys, said Oxton, the district’s innovation coordinator who was part of team that developed Impact Academy, while others are already on their ways.

She said she hoped their presentation would leave colleagues with some how-tos and inspiration.

Thoen, a third-grade teacher, said one of the messages she wanted to share is that the Impact Academy teachers held shared beliefs about approaches to improve their students’ educational experiences.

Talking about and agreeing to those shared beliefs – combined with developing trust – helped make the model successful, she said.

Those are elements third-grade teacher Michelle Johnson said she also believes were important.

“You need common purpose and vision,” she said. “We had trust first and built that common purpose and vision.”

The teachers said they were glad to give back, but learned just as much from colleagues across the country.

“I left the Teacher-Powered Conference inspired, hopeful and validated,” Oxton said. “Educators in all types of positions, representing 22 states across our country, strengthened a network of teachers who are no longer complaining about our educational system but instead are approaching the challenges we face with transformational ideas centered on the students.”

Michelle Johnson said it was an honor to share their experiences.

“Our journey was well received by colleagues who are looking at ways to use resources creatively to meet students’ needs,” she said. “I enjoyed the opportunities to collaborate with colleagues from around the country and was energized by the conversations and connections that resulted.”

The teachers also walked away with new ideas.

“I had the opportunity to attend multiple learning sessions facilitated by teachers exercising innovation,” Leah Johnson said. “We also toured local schools to observe how innovation looks different while serving the same purpose of meeting students’ needs. It was engaging to see how this work is impacting students and their learning.”

For Thoen, the conference was invigorating.

“The conference was a powerful professional learning experience,” she said. “It was inspiring to connect with other colleagues around the country and hear their stories of not only teacher empowerment, but also student empowerment. It was exciting to share how Impact Academy has evolved as a part of the teacher powered movement and was an incredible opportunity to learn more about keeping students at the center of decision-making.”

One other team from the Lakeville Area also attended the conference.

Members of a Lakeville North High School team that is exploring whether taking an interdisciplinary approach to the four core subjects could help students also build skills in leadership and civic responsibility were able to attend, thanks in part to a $50,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Education aimed at helping educators explore how they can lead innovative practices.

Impact Academy and a team from the Area Learning Center also received $50,000 grants in January.

The Teacher-Powered Schools National Conference and the organization are a partnership of Education Evolving and the Center for Teaching Quality.