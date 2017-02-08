Richard Noel Manley

Age 71 of Burnsville, MN passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, February 03, 2017.

Dick was born July 1, 1945 in Rapid City, SD to Noel and Suzanne Manley. He graduated from Rapid City High School, received his BS & MS from South Dakota State University and PhD from University of Iowa.

He began his career in Montana working with disadvantaged adults and later moved to Minnesota to assist in the development of the Minnesota Occupations Information System. Upon the completion of this project, Dick began his business career where he served as a Senior Consultant to numerous manufacturing companies throughout the Midwest. Toward the latter part of his career Dick and his son, Noel, started the On-Demand Services Group, Inc., an information technology consulting company. Dick had strong entrepreneurial interests which led to the start and development of numerous businesses in the Minneapolis area.

Dick had a strong passion for giving back to the community. He helped establish Burnsville Skatepark, served on the Board of 360 Communities, as well as, having served in different leadership capacity with the Burnsville Rotary Club and other professional organizations such as Friends of Burnsville Performing Art Center.

Dick is survived by his high school sweetheart & wife for 49 years, Hope (Gabert). Dick was adored by their children and grandchildren: sons, Noel (Emily) Manley, Maricopa, AZ and Sean (Stephanie) Manley, Lakeville, MN; daughter, Heather (Rhett) Manley, Minnetrista, MN; grandchildren: Courtland, Lexie, Austin and Emma. He is survived by his Stepmother, Joanne Manley, Rapid City, SD and so many other special family and friends.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 1 PM with visitation one hour prior at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13901 Fairview Dr., Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 435-8102. Following the Service, there will be a celebration of Dick’s life from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM at Morgan’s Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Avenue S, Burnsville, MN 55337 (952) 435-2100.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Burnsville Rotary Club, Attn: Richard Manley Memorial Fund, PO Box 1346, Burnsville, MN 55337 in support of programs near and dear to Dick’s heart.

Please make checks payable to Burnsville Rotary Foundation or donate online at: www.burnsvillerotary.org Reference Site Page: Richard Manley Memorial Fund.