Seniors news for the week of Feb. 10

Apple Valley seniors

The Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, is home to the following activities, which are organized and run by the Apple Valley Seniors and Apple Valley Parks and Recreation. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 952-953-2345 or go to www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Monday, Feb. 13 – Defensive Driving, 9 a.m.; Int. Line Dancing, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Membership Committee, 11:15 a.m.; Pool, noon; Bridge, 12:45 p.m.; Happy Stitchers, 1 p.m.; How Not to Be a Victim Panel, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Quilting Bees, 9 a.m.; IMAX Coffee & Show, 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold, 9:15 a.m.; Tuesday Painters, 9:30 a.m.; Pool, noon; Cribbage, noon; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Hand & Foot Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; Spanish – Intermediate, 2:45 p.m.; Author Presentation, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Donated Bread, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Velvet Tones, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Pool, noon; Dominoes, 1 p.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – FMSC, 9 a.m.; Beg. Line Dancing, 9:15 a.m.; Int. Line Dancing, 10 a.m.; Honoring Choices, Part 2, 10 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Insurance Counseling, noon; Pool, noon; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Recreated Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; 500 and Hardanger, 1 p.m.; Color & Chat, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Men’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Women’s Breakfast, 9 a.m.; ES Meeting, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Women’s Pool, 11 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Members Bingo, 12:30 p.m.

AV Seniors luncheon

The Apple Valley Seniors are serving their February “Honoring Presidents Day” luncheon 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley.

Musical entertainment will be Kent Appeldoorn’s “Party of One.” Appeldoorn plays lively and upbeat music from the ’50s and early ’60s such as Elvis, Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers and some country-western music like Hank Williams Sr. and Johnny Cash.

The buffet luncheon provided by Rascal’s Catering will include tossed salad with peppercorn dressing, beef Burgundy tips over egg noodles, glazed carrots, dinner rolls and cherry pie.

The cost is $15 per person for the luncheon or $5 for entertainment only. Registration deadline is end of the day Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Senior Center or call 952-953-2345.

Seniors and scams presentation

Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman is hosting a free public forum 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, to provide information to seniors and their families on how to protect themselves and their money from common scams and fraud. The forum will be at the Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road.

According to the Investor Protection Trust, one out of every five persons over the age of 65 has been victimized by a financial swindle. One recent study estimated that older Americans are defrauded out of nearly $3 billion each year.

The forum is held in partnership with community leaders, law enforcement and consumer advocacy organizations.

Burnsville seniors

The Burnsville Senior Center is located in the Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway. Call 952-707-4120 for information about the following senior events.

Monday, Feb. 13 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; Card Recycle, 12:30 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:45 p.m.; Defensive Driving Refresher, 5:30 p.m.; SS Flex.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Quilters, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 10:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Bloodmobile, 1:30 p.m.; Line Dancing; SS Yoga.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Woodcarvers, 8 a.m.; Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Taxes, 9 a.m. to noon; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; DARTS CC, 10 a.m.; Chair Tai Chi, 11 a.m.; 500, 12:45 p.m.; Belle Luncheon/Party, 1 p.m.; SS Flex.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Foot Clinic, 9 a.m.; Health Insurance Council, 9 a.m.; Belle Scrappers, 9:30 a.m.; Crafters, 10 a.m.; Defensive Driving Refresher, noon; Coffee Talk – CapTel, 2 p.m.; Wood Carving, 6 p.m.; SS Yoga.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Painting, 9 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:15 p.m.; SS Flex.

Eagan seniors

The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department offers programs for seniors in the Lone Oak Room at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Call 651-675-5500 for more information.

Farmington seniors

The Rambling River Center is located at 325 Oak St. For more information on trips, programs and other activities, call 651-280-6970.

Monday, Feb. 13 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Dulcimer Club, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10 a.m.; Recycled Cards, 12:30 p.m.; 500 Cards, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Fitness Center Orientation, 9:30 a.m.; Chair Exercise, 10 a.m.; Valentine’s Social, 1 p.m.; Wood Carving, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 2 p.m.; Yoga, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Wii Games, 9 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Zumba Gold, 9:15 a.m.; Coffee Guys/Gals, 9:30 a.m.; Newsletter Folding, 10:30 a.m.; Tap Dance, 10:45 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; End of Summer Social, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Wii Games, 9 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.

Happy Harry’s Furniture Fundraiser – Stop by Happy Harry’s Furniture in Farmington and mention the Rambling River Center when ordering/purchasing new furniture. Happy Harry’s Furniture will give 10 percent of the purchase to the Rambling River Center.

Rosemount seniors

The following activities are sponsored by the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department and the Rosemount Area Seniors. For more information, call the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department at 651-322-6000.

Monday, Feb. 13 – Bridge, 9 a.m.; Tax Assistance, 9 a.m.; 500, 1 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 3 p.m.; Senior Strength Training, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Coffee at Cub, 8 a.m.; Bid Euchre, 9 a.m.; IMAX, Minnesota Zoo, 10 a.m.; Watercolor & Acrylics, Room 202, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Velvet Tones, Apple Valley, 10 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 1 p.m.; Quilting Club, Room 202, 1 p.m.; Musical Jam, Assembly Hall, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Cribbage, 9 a.m.; Pinochle, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Euchre, 9 a.m.; Euchre Tourney, 7 p.m.

The Rosemount Area Seniors are located in the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Cards and games take place in Room 100. Check room schedules at the facility for locations of other programs and activities.

Lakeville seniors

All Lakeville Area Active Adults events are held at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Call 952-985-4620 for information.

Monday, Feb. 13 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Health Insurance Counseling, 9 a.m.; Knitting Class, 9:30 a.m.; Interval Walking, 9:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Hearing Screening, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 2, noon; Cribbage, 12:30 p.m.; Texas Hold ’em and Mahjong, 1 p.m.; New Beginners Spanish Class, 2:40 p.m.; East Coast Swing Lessons, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Dominoes & Poker, 9 a.m.; Craft Group, 9:30 a.m.; Creative Writing, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Party Bridge, noon; Ping Pong, 12:30 p.m.; Billiards, 1 p.m. Red Hat Chorus at Friendship Manor.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Poker & Hearts, 9 a.m.; Line Dancing, 9 a.m. to noon; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Pinochle, noon; Facebook – Introduction, 1 p.m. Deadline: Irish Tasting Tour.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Classic Voices Chorus, 9 a.m.; Interval Walking, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Red Hat Chorus at Three Links, 10:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 2, noon; Euchre, Hand & Foot, noon; Quilting Group, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Poker, 9 a.m.; 500 Cards, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Country Heat, 10:30 a.m.; Stability Ball Exercise, 11:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Social Painting, 1 p.m.