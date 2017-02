Eagan High School presents William Shakespeare’s comedy “The Taming of the Shrew” Feb. 18-25.

A free senior citizen preview is 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Performances are 7 p.m. Feb. 18, 23, 24 and 25.

Tickets are $7 adults, $5 students and seniors at www.eagan.k12.mn.us. The ticket booth is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. school days beginning Feb. 13 and one hour prior to each performance, 651-683-6964.