Inver Hills Theatre presents the Oscar Wilde comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18 and 24-25 in the Fine Arts Theatre at Inver Hills Community College, 2500 E. 80th St., Inver Grove Heights.

Local cast members include Travis Nelson, Rosemount; Noah Brown, Eagan; Hannah Morgan, Farmington; and Alicia Goblirsch, Lakeville.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, free for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door.