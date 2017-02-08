Valley Middle students chosen for honor band

Four Valley Middle School of STEM students have been selected for membership in the Minnesota Band Directors Association (MBDA) 7-8 Grade Jazz Honor Band for the 2016-17school year. Their directors at VMSS are David M. Miller and David T. Miller. The students are, from left, Sophia Kickhofel, alto sax; Max Gotter, drums; Myles Robb, trombone; and Josh Collins, guitar. They completed a rigorous recorded audition and were selected from among applicants from across the state. These students will be conducted by Adam Meckler, who teaches at McNally Smith College. The band will perform at the Minnesota Music Educators Mid-Winter Clinic on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, at 10:30 a.m. The concert is open to the public. (Photo submitted)