Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – DAKOTA COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (CDA)

EAGAN, MN 55123

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the Office of the Director of Housing Finance & Development, Dakota County CDA, Minnesota until 9:00 AM, Friday, March 3, 2017 at the office of Dakota County Community Development Agency, 1228 Town Centre Drive, Eagan, MN 55123, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and materials for the Family Townhome Furnace and A/C Replacement project for three family townhome developments in Dakota County.

This project will be subject to Minnesota Statutes 2016, section 16C.285 (the Responsible Contractors Act) and therefore require a verification of compliance form included with the bid.

Bids received after this time and date will be rejected. No telephone bids or fax bids will be accepted. Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the bidding documents prepared by Dakota County CDA. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud. A bid tabulation will be furnished to the Bidders. Bids shall be addressed to:

Family Townhome Furnace and A/C Replacement Project-Public Bid

c/o Dakota County CDA,

1228 Town Centre Drive,

Eagan, MN 55123

Attn: Nick Sisterman

Interested bidders can contact Nick Sisterman @ 651-675-4480 of the Dakota County CDA to obtain bid documents and receive more information regarding the walk-through and this project.

Bid security in the amount of 5% of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bids shall be directed to the capital projects administrator, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, with the project title and bid due date. Any bid not including a bid security will be considered disqualified. Only a bond issued by a surety, cashiers check or certified check will be accepted. Payment and performance bonds will also be required of the awarded party.

The CDA hereby notifies all bidders that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (D.M.E.) will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids and / or proposals and will not be subjected to discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, age, religion, or national origin.

The Dakota County CDA reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the contract in the best interest of the CDA.

Nick Sisterman

Capital Projects Administrator

Dakota County CDA

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

February 9, 16, 2017

650916