Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #196

ROSEMOUNT-APPLE VALLEY-EAGAN

PUBLIC SCHOOLS EDUCATING OUR STUDENTS TO REACH THEIR FULL POTENTIAL

SECTION 00 11 13 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CALL FOR BIDS

2017 ROOF REHABILITATION

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received for the 2017 Roof Rehabilitation by Independent School District 196, at the District Office (3455 153rd Street, Rosemount, MN 55068) in the Dakota Conference Room, until 10:00 A.M., local time on March 2, 2017, at which time and place bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

In general, the work consists of the removal of the existing roof systems and associated materials on approximately 75,900 ft of the facilities and installation of new roofing systems as specified. It is the Owners intent to award the project to lowest responsive Base Bid. The Responsible Contractor that provides the lowest responsive Base Bid is required to provide a minimum of two (2) roofing crews working simultaneously within the District, fully equipped and staged, consisting of 8 to 10 laborers per crew until completion of the Contract or as directed by the Owners Representative.

Bidding Documents have been prepared by ZMD Engineered Solutions, LLC (ZMD), 28 2nd Street NW, Suite #100, Osseo, MN 55369 (telephone: 763-515-8733) and will be available on February 16, at 12:00 p.m. To order documents and view project information such as Drawings, Specification, updated plan holder list, addenda and bid results, visit the Franz Reprographics web site at www.franzrepro.com and select the Franz Public Plan Room. Please login with your email address and password, or Register if this is your first time in the Plan Room. Select the project from the list of public projects. Once you have selected the project, please review the Bid Package Information for ordering documents. To receive Electronic Downloads, Bid Addenda and Shipped Order Confirmations for this project, you must make the following email address a Safe Sender in your Outlook Email: info@ipdservices.com These notifications are sent from this email address, not from the email address of ZMD Engineered Solutions, LLC or Franz Reprographics. If you do not do this, your email server may block the receipt of these notifications. To make an email address a Safe Sender, please do the following: With the Inbox of Microsoft Outlook open, select the Actions drop-down menu across the top of the Outlook screen. Then select Junk E-mail, and then select Junk E-mail Options. Next select the Safe Senders tab and then select the Add button. You can then type in: info@ipdservices.com and click OK. There is a ? (help) button in the upper right hand corner you can select for assistance with using the Online Plan Room. If you still have problems, please contact Franz Reprographics by phone at 763-503-3401.

Documents may also be reviewed at ZMD, Dodge Data and Analytics, Reed Construction Data Plan Room and the Minnesota Builders Exchange.

A pre-bid conference will be held on February 21, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. Attendees are to meet at the District Office (3455 153rd Street, Rosemount, MN 55068) in the Dakota Conference Room.

All interested bidders (Prime Contractors and Sub-Contractors) must submit with their bid the Contractor Responsibility Affidavit and Acknowledgement Form as provided in the Bid Documents verifying compliance to Minnesota Statute 16C.285, Subd. 3.

A Bid Bond or Certified Check for 5% of the maximum bid payable to Independent School District 196, is required as a guarantee that if the bid is accepted, the Bidder will execute and file the proposed contract and provide 100% Performance and Payment Bonds within ten (10) days after the award of the Contract. The Certified Check will be returned to the Bidder as soon as the Contract and Bonds are executed. If, after ten (10) days, the Bidder shall fail to execute said Contract and Bonds, the Certified Check or Bid Bond shall be forfeited to Independent School District 196, as liquidated damages.

The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all bids.

No bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the date set for the opening thereof.

As indicated in the Bidding Documents and at the Owners discretion, liquidated damages in the amount of Five-Hundred-Dollars ($500.00) per calendar day will be assessed against the Contract if the project is not completed on the dates indicated.

This Advertisement for Bids is issued by the authority of Independent School District 196.

Joel Albright, Board Clerk

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

February 9, 16, 2017

651484