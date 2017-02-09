Apple Valley boys extend lead to 2 games

Thirty-four points from star guard Tre Jones certainly helped, but Apple Valley’s 11th consecutive victory over Lakeville North wasn’t secure until Spencer Rolland hit the deck. Tre Jones of Apple Valley and Ethan Igbanugo of Lakeville North try to recover a loose ball. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Rolland, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, drew an offensive foul in the final minute of the game with the Eagles protecting a three-point lead. Apple Valley went on to defeat North 60-51 on Tuesday night and extend its lead over the Panthers to two games in South Suburban Conference boys basketball.

With Apple Valley leading 54-51, North guard Tyler Wahl drove into the lane and collided with Rolland. The call went Apple Valley’s way, and the Eagles scored the final six points of the game.

“That could have potentially been an ‘and-one’ and tied the game,” Apple Valley coach Zach Goring said. “We tell those guys, ‘Take a charge, take a charge,’ and in my opinion that was the play of the game.”

Rolland also guarded North forward Nathan Reuvers, who scored 17 points, about 10 below his season average.

The Eagles’ victory was their 11th in a row. Apple Valley, 17-2 overall, is 11-0 in the South Suburban and leads second-place Lakeville North by two games. Lakeville South is three back.

“Any time we can get a win against (North), it’s huge for us,” said Goring. “Being able to separate ourselves from them in the conference is really important.”

Lakeville North is 17-2 overall, with the only two losses coming against Apple Valley. The Panthers haven’t beaten the Eagles since 2012. For a while in the second half, it looked as if North’s fortunes against Apple Valley could change as the Panthers took a couple of one-point leads after trailing 30-21 at halftime.

“We’ve had great games with them for a long time,” Goring said.

Jones played all 36 minutes, scoring 34 points and taking down 12 rebounds, both game highs. Nathan Macho added 10 points. Mason Morse had six points, including a couple of key baskets in the final minutes.

Reuvers was 8-for-16 from the field and had 11 rebounds but shot just one free throw. Apple Valley for the most part left Rolland one-on-one against Reuvers.

“We wanted to make sure we showed (Reuvers) the other four players were available for help,” Goring said. “They ran quite a few nice lob plays around the rim, and he just catches it and throws it in. We don’t have anybody 6-10 to stop that.”

North was coming off an 81-77 double-overtime victory over Eden Prairie on Monday night in which Reuvers scored 33 points, Spencer Fossey had 15, Ethan Igbanugo had 14 and Wahl scored 13. The next night, the Panthers almost had enough left to end their losing streak against Apple Valley.

Tuesday’s game also was the type Apple Valley can expect to see in the postseason. Few teams in the state can run with Apple Valley, so Goring anticipates more opponents trying to control the pace.

“I guarantee you that will happen in the playoffs,” Goring said. “A tight game, slowing it down, and we’ll need a great possession. Everything we’re doing the last four weeks of the regular season is kind of pushing ahead to the playoffs, doing situations and coming up with circumstances that are going to happen in the playoffs.”