Blaze, Wildcats win Section 1 Nordic championships

No. 1-ranked Kelly Koch of Burnsville skied to a convincing victory at the Section 1 Nordic skiing meet Tuesday at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington. Koch had the fastest time in both disciplines to take first in the girls pursuit race by almost two minutes.

Patrick Acton of Eagan, ranked third in the state, was Section 1 boys pursuit champion. Acton also helped lead Eagan to the section boys team championship, 29 points in front of Winona. Burnsville was third in the boys meet, two points behind Winona, but only the top two teams advance to state.

Burnsville and Eastview, both 2016 state qualifiers, return to the girls meet this year after taking the top two spots in the Section 1 meet.

Koch had times of 15 minutes, 50 seconds in the 5-kilometer classic race and 14:26 in the freestyle race for a combined 30:16. Second was her Burnsville teammate, Krista Holmstrom, who finished in 32:03. Holmstrom had the second-fastest times on each leg of the pursuit race.

The Blaze’s Hanna Holmstrom was seventh overall in 34:09. Also skiing for Burnsville in the section meet were Kaitlyn Qualley (15th, 35:39), Taylor Horner (35th, 38:58), Danielle Thompson (42nd, 40:13) and Rachel Dobrzynski (46th, 41:12).

Eastview was 25.5 points ahead of Lakeville South in the race for second place in the girls team competition. Two top-10 finishers – Ana Brakke (fourth, 33:28) and Gabby Kraemer (sixth, 33:54) paced the Lightning. Kareena Clendening (13th, 35:32) and Claire Nack (18th, 36:00) finished in the second 10. Anna Schumann (27th, 37:14), Serena Hall (29th, 38:04) and Josie Roberts (31st, 38:21) also skied for the Lightning.

The top six pursuit finishers not on one of the qualifying teams also advance to the state meet. On the girls side, that means Lakeville South’s Brianne Brewster (third, 32:58), Harmony Zweber-Langer (eighth, 34:22) and Violet Tessier (10th, 34:42) are on their way to the state meet Thursday, Feb. 16, at Giants Ridge. So too is Lakeville North’s Emma Drangstveit (11th, 34:48).

Acton had the fastest freestyle time in the boys race by 28 seconds, which allowed him to pass Eagan teammate Ryan Steger for the pursuit championship. Acton's combined time was 26:31. Steger, who led by 15 seconds after the classic race, was second overall in 26:43.

Dylan Schuller (eighth, 28:49) and Ryan Conroy (10th, 29:16) also placed among the top 10 individuals for Eagan, which was 12th in the 2016 state meet.

All seven Eagan skiers placed in the top 30. Jack Martin was 21st in 31:01, Max Marshall was 23rd in 31:28 and Andrew Lowder finished 26th in 31:55.

Winona placed four skiers among the top 16 individuals to edge Burnsville for second place in the boys team standings. The Blaze had four in the top 20. Two Burnsville skiers qualified for state as individuals – Nathaniel Blichfeldt (third, 28:03) and Matthew Qualley (12th, 29:44).

Bryant Ruff of Eastview advanced to the boys state meet by finishing seventh in 28:36.

Lakeville North was sixth, Eagan seventh and Rosemount 10th in the girls team standings. On the boys side, Eastview, Lakeville South and Lakeville North placed fifth through seventh.