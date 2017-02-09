Bomb threat at Blue Cross Blue Shield leads to felony charges

A disgruntled former employee at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Eagan was charged with a felony in Dakota County Court last week for allegedly sending threatening letters, including a bomb threat, to his former employer.

Gregory Rand Paulson, 48, of Eagan, was charged with felony threats of violence (threat of explosive device present) and faces a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Eagan Police Department officers responded to a report from the security manager at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Eagan who received letters allegedly from Paulson about having bombs around the building on Jan. 30.

Blue Cross Blue Shield received a vulgar letter directed to the CEO Jan. 26 and another Jan. 30 stating: “There ARE BOMBS placed Around the Buildings This is a DEATH TREAT! TO All BCBS Eagan Building Campuses. Murder plot to Kill All! Including You.”

A Bloomington Police Officer and his K-9 partner trained to detect explosives found no explosives located at any of the buildings.

Employees believed the threat was from Paulson, who is a former employee in the cafe, because the letters made references about the cafe.

During an police interview, Paulson said he worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield for five to six years, but held no resentment when he left and denied knowing anything about the letters.

After officers left, Paulson requested call back from the officer and admitted he sent the letters because he was upset about being fired and how he was treated, according to the statement of probable cause.

He said he lied the first time they talked because he was scared.