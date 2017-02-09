Community Connections coming to Eagan

Expo to highlight area organizations



The city of Eagan is providing an opportunity for residents to get out of the house during the winter and meet the neighbors.

The first ever Community Connections is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Eagan Community Center.

“We’re really trying to look to engage new residents and people looking to get involved in the community,” said Tanya Mozingo, recreation supervisor.

The event is free and it’s designed for new residents, young families, empty nesters or anyone curious about the city they live in.

“We live in a connected world electronically and we’re getting away from those personal relationships,” said Andrew Pimental, director of Eagan Parks and Recreation. “This is a resource for people to shake hands, see different opportunities and see what’s going on in the city.”

Many local nonprofit organizations, religious groups and art organizations are already registered including The Open Door Pantry and the YMCA.

The American Cancer Association will be on hand to showcase the Relay for Life at Cascade Bay this summer.

Eagan Community Education will also be on site to provide information on various activities in Eagan.

The Eagan Police Department, Eagan Fire Department and Eagan Public Works will also be on hand to answer questions and connect with residents.

There will be a community art project sponsored by the Eagan Art House, as well as entertainment by the The Eagan High School Jazz Band and other local choirs.

The only thing for sale is concessions. All the booths are designed for promotional purposes.

There won’t be political party organizations, home party companies or fundraising at the event.

The idea came from a desire to put something on the calender for winter.

“There was a gap,” Pimental said. “With the Eagan Forward process, a lot of the information and feedback we received, we realized we could bring back the good, old-fashioned resource fair to connect people with the who, what, why, when and where, so they can get involved within the city,”

Eagan used to have an event called Streets Alive in September, but it hasn’t been held since 2015.

“We wanted to have something more in the winter months,” Mozingo said. “We didn’t have a larger community event this time of year. It’s so busy in September, late August, so we’re trying to spread it out. We really wanted to capitalize on the opportunity for organizations to really connect with residents.”

The city is not planning another Streets Alive in 2017, but Mozingo said that doesn’t mean there won’t be another one in the future.

Reservations for exhibitor space for a 10×10 booth for $50 is limited. The city is accepting reservations through Feb. 17. The city is inviting local civic organizations, nonprofits, community groups and faith communities to help make connections.

To register, download the exhibitor packet at http://www.cityofeagan.com/recreation/community-events. Those wishing more information should call Mozingo at 651-675-5525.