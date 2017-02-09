County – Dakota County Community Development Agency

PUBLIC NOTICE

February 9, 2017

Notice is hereby given of an opportunity for public comment on proposed substantial amendments to the Dakota County County-wide Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program for Federal Fiscal Year 2015.

Proposed Substantial Amendment

The Dakota County 2015 Action Plan shall be amended to:

Cancel the Robert Street Workshop Activity.

Persons seeking more information on the proposed substantial amendment should contact Travis Finlayson, Community Development Coordinator, at the Dakota County Community Development Agency (CDA), telephone (651) 675-4468. Public comments may be submitted orally or in writing to the CDA through March 11, 2017. Approval of the proposed amendment, subject to consideration of public comments, will be on the agenda of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners meeting to be held at the Dakota County Government Center, third floor, 1590 Highway 55, Hastings, MN 55033 on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

