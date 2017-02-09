Eagan figure skating club donates audio system to arena

Club raises $3,150 to purchase, install system

The Eagan Ice Crystal Figure Skating Club donated $3,150 to install a new audio system at Eagan Civic Arena.

Music is a key part of Eagan Ice Crystal Figure Skating Club’s performances, but it doesn’t always go smoothly.

A CD player may break down, or an iPod doesn’t work. When that happens, there’s an uncomfortable, long delay between skaters.

Recent changes aim to prevent that in the future.

About eight months ago, Eagan Ice Crystal Figure Skating Club began fundraising efforts to purchase a new audio system by bagging groceries and selling cookies.

The club raised $2,150 to purchase a Rink Music audio system and donated an additional $1,000 to cover the cost of installation at Eagan Civic Arena.

It will allow users to play preloaded music and ease the transition between participants.

“It’s a upgraded system that allows individual skaters to play their music without having a CD or iPod,” said Pat Tietjen, board treasurer. “The system stores the music electronically. It’s saves a lot of connectivity problems.”

The system will also be beneficial to anyone hoping to play music at the arena.

Tietjen said the system has been ordered and it should be installed in the next two months, just in time for the club’s signature annual event titled “Saturday Ice Live,” which is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 6.

“The skaters really look forward to it every year,” Tietjen said. “They start practicing and work pretty hard all the way up to the night before.”

The Eagan Ice Crystal Figure Skating Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the sport of figure skating. The club has about 50 members, and it’s been growing every year, Tietjen said.