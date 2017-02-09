Lewis, GOP rolling back the wrong regulations

To the editor:

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, and his GOP brethren have been hard at work. They have already accomplished a lot. I am not sure, however, that what they have done lines up with the values of those of us who live in the 2nd District.

So far they have voted to gut an Obama administration gun-control regulation that would prevent some people with mental illness from purchasing firearms. I know Lewis talked of removing unneeded regulations. I doubt many voters in the 2nd District knew this was what he meant. After all, the Virginia Tech shooter, the Fort Hood shooter, the Tucson shopping mall shooter, and the Aurora, Colorado, shooter all demonstrated signs of continuous behavioral health issues and mental illness. The rule required that disability recipients with severe mental disorders be added to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background check system. Since those who are told they may not purchase a firearm have the right of appeal, I see this a reasonable attempt to keep citizens safe.

The GOP-led congress has also voted to roll back the Stream Protection Rule. This rule restricted coal companies from dumping mining wastes into streams and waterways. Minnesota passed the Legacy Amendment to, among other things, protect drinking water sources and restore wetlands. I do not understand why Lewis would think we wouldn’t care about all waterways in our country.

I have no idea why Lewis believes people in the 2nd District wanted Congress to eliminate the rule that requires oil and gas companies to disclose payments to foreign governments to gain access to their energy resources. Isn’t this just a sensible way to control for bribery?

I would like to know what other regulations Lewis believes should be rolled back.

Nika Davies

Apple Valley